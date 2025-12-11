DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas Collaborates with Dallas Fire Rescue to Provide First Responder Training at Cliff Manor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA), announced today a successful collaboration with Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) to provide Cliff Manor as a unique, practical first responder training venue. DHA is in the process of demolishing Cliff Manor apartments located in Oak Cliff, which has been vacated. Dallas Fire-Rescue was able to utilize the building to provide a realistic high-rise training environment for its Special Operations Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Rapid Intervention Team.

Cliff Manor, constructed in 1974, is being prepared for redevelopment due to aging infrastructure and the evolving needs of the surrounding community. Before the next phase of the demolition work begins, DFR’s Special Operations teams used the building to conduct physical training exercises, ensuring its teams are prepared for the most complex emergencies.

The training provides invaluable hands-on experience that ensures every firefighter is prepared to deal with real life incidents such as extricating victims from damaged or collapsed structures and performing high-angle and low-angle rescues.

“The opportunity to utilize a multi-story structure and train in a real-world environment is invaluable to our members,” said Scott Pacot, Assistant Chief of Operations for Dallas Fire-Rescue. “This collaboration has allowed our teams to hone critical skills and gain valuable experience that can be deployed during real-life emergencies.”

“We truly value the hard work, dedication, and courage of our Dallas Fire-Rescue teams and are proud to be able to support their investment in training,” says Troy Broussard, chief executive officer of DHA. “Their expertise and frontline service helps ensure Dallas is well equipped to handle emergencies, enhancing the safety of our communities. Offering Cliff Manor for training is one small way we can support them, and we are proud to contribute.”

About DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (formerly the Dallas Housing Authority)

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas, provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to ~53,500 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. DHA’s mission is to provide affordable, quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. The agency is governed by its Board of Commissioners and administers housing programs funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity that is separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit www.dhantx.com.