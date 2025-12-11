U.S. Department of Transportation Expands Use of Salesforce, Adds AI Agents to Modernize National Transportation and Safety Systems

SAN FRANCISCO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM, today announced an expanded agencywide transformation initiative with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). Salesforce is already modernizing core functions across USDOT, helping enhance citizen safety through real-time, interstate data sharing and will simplify the management of billions in federal grants. USDOT will also deploy Agentforce — Salesforce’s AI agent platform — to help create a more efficient and responsive transportation system by handling routine tasks, offering citizens around-the-clock support, and generating immediate alerts with proposed optimal mitigation strategies for traffic and infrastructure incidents.

USDOT is critical to a thriving U.S. economy, helping ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across air, road, rail, and maritime networks. However, the department’s vital work has been slowed by duplicative systems, siloed data, and administrative overload — hampering operations and speed of critical infrastructure and transportation projects.

“To deliver on our mission of building a safe, efficient, and modern transportation system, we have to start with making technology our biggest asset,” said Pavan Pidugu, Chief Digital & Information Officer of USDOT. "We needed to make a strategic shift to deliver on our mission: adding AI at the core of everything we’re doing. Now, we’re not just deploying new technology, we’re empowering our agency to work more effectively and, most importantly, ensuring the safety and future of our country’s transportation system."

USDOT will deploy Agentforce, a digital workforce of autonomous, intelligent AI agents, to assist human employees by automating manual, tactical, and operational tasks across the agency. AI agents will:

Provide around-the-clock citizen support for things like complaints and accessing services, automating routine requests so human staff can focus on more complex cases. This more efficient system will give both employees and citizens faster, easier access to the information they need, when they need it.

Autonomously analyze vast, complex datasets — such as weather, traffic trends, and historical incident data — to generate real-time alerts and recommend optimal mitigation strategies that can help USDOT reduce transportation accidents and injuries.

Quickly review grant applications, verify compliance, flag inconsistencies or missing information, and draft approval recommendations for human review and approval, unlocking federal dollars faster for critical infrastructure.

Automating these manual processes will also save significant time across the agency, according to Pidugu: "It's mind-blowing what the number of actual days of work is that we can save by doing this."

These AI agents will build on USDOT’s broader modernization efforts, announced today, that will unify department systems on the Agentforce 360 Platform. To unlock and harmonize the agency’s disparate data, apps, and systems for use, USDOT will use Data 360 (formerly Data Cloud) to bring everything together on a single, secure platform — Salesforce Government Cloud. USDOT is also leveraging government-specific capabilities from Agentforce Public Sector (formerly Public Sector Solutions) to streamline critical processes including:

Complaint Management and Investigations: USDOT has rolled out streamlined, consumer-centric online portals, built on Salesforce Government Cloud, for citizens to file complaints against commercial motor vehicles and airlines if an issue occurs, to capture infractions or noncompliance. These portals also create a single location for staff to better manage and respond to consumer complaints. AI-powered, out-of-the-box call center capabilities are also improving USDOT contact center operations — speeding up response times and enabling workers to personalize citizen interactions, all while reducing the cost to serve.

USDOT has rolled out streamlined, consumer-centric online portals, built on Salesforce Government Cloud, for citizens to file complaints against commercial motor vehicles and airlines if an issue occurs, to capture infractions or noncompliance. These portals also create a single location for staff to better manage and respond to consumer complaints. AI-powered, out-of-the-box call center capabilities are also improving USDOT contact center operations — speeding up response times and enabling workers to personalize citizen interactions, all while reducing the cost to serve. Inspections and Citizen Safety: Leveraging MuleSoft, USDOT is now able to easily facilitate vital data exchange between all 50 states through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). By enabling immediate visibility into roadside inspection, driver, and carrier data allows, the FMCSA can more quickly identify and respond to dangerous drivers and safety risk — helping to keep dangerous drivers off the roads while ensuring compliance with federal safety regulations.

Leveraging MuleSoft, USDOT is now able to easily facilitate vital data exchange between all 50 states through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). By enabling immediate visibility into roadside inspection, driver, and carrier data allows, the FMCSA can more quickly identify and respond to dangerous drivers and safety risk — helping to keep dangerous drivers off the roads while ensuring compliance with federal safety regulations. Grantmaking: By unifying more than 10 previous systems onto one platform, USDOT will also gain a single, complete view of all of the data they need to review, process, and manage grants, allowing them to accelerate approval times and more quickly deploy billions in federal funding for critical infrastructure projects.

“Agentforce is fueling a new era of government modernization, and USDOT offers a clear blueprint for how agents can improve productivity and accelerate citizen processes,” said Kendall Collins, CEO of Government Cloud at Salesforce. “With a secure and reliable CRM foundation and trusted AI agents, we’re helping the USDOT deliver a safer, more agile, and responsive transportation system for every American."

Go deeper:

This announcement may include references to services or features that are still in development and are unreleased. Customers should make their purchase decision based on fully released and available features.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation.

Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.