Parafin Partners With Kajabi to Launch Kajabi Capital, Empowering Experts With Access to Flexible Funding

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parafin, a leader in embedded financing, today announced a new partnership with leading expert economy platform Kajabi on the launch of Kajabi Capital, an embedded capital program that grants Kajabi’s network of entrepreneurs access to fast and flexible financing.

This partnership expands on Kajabi’s commitment to building the most comprehensive, all-in-one platform for creators to monetize their expertise and scale their businesses. Eighty-one percent of small business owners who have applied for business loans or lines of credit reported difficulty accessing affordable capital within the past year, per Goldman Sachs’ 2025 report. Kajabi Capital addresses this gap directly by embedding fast, flexible financing into the platform experts already use to run their businesses.

Through Kajabi Capital, eligible US-based Kajabi experts can access capital offers directly from the Capital page within their Kajabi dashboard. The program expands Kajabi’s suite of financial tools, which also includes Kajabi Payments, offering experts a unified experience to accelerate business growth without leaving the platform. Once approved, most Kajabi customers receive their funding in as little as one to two days. Customers can use the funding for a variety of business-scaling operations, including hiring new employees, running ad campaigns, or launching a new product.

“Experts have been building trusted online businesses on Kajabi for years, long before the world fully recognized the power of the creator economy,” said Steph Visessung, VP, Commerce at Kajabi. “Our experts have told us loud and clear they need simpler, faster access to capital to keep growing. Kajabi Capital meets that demand, and our partnership with Parafin helps bridge the gap where traditional financial systems have fallen short, unlocking new ways for entrepreneurs to scale on their own terms.”

“Kajabi is one of the most respected names in the expert economy, helping entrepreneurs turn their knowledge into thriving digital businesses,” said Sahill Poddar, CEO and Co-founder of Parafin. “We’re proud to support Kajabi’s mission by providing quick and transparent access to capital, helping more experts grow on their own terms.”

By integrating Parafin’s capital infrastructure, Kajabi strengthens its position as the leading all-in-one platform for experts, uniting payments, education, and flexible funding under a single brand experience. The collaboration underscores both companies’ shared goal of helping entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive through simple, accessible financial solutions.

About Parafin

Parafin is a financial infrastructure company that provides platforms with embedded financial products for their small businesses by abstracting the complexity of capital markets, underwriting, servicing, compliance, and customer support. By powering the financial services of marketplaces, vertical SaaS platforms, and payment processors, small businesses can run and grow themselves despite uncertain economic conditions.

In just a few years, Parafin has launched on Amazon, Walmart, DoorDash and more platforms to serve hundreds of thousands of businesses and extended over $16 billion in offers.

Parafin was founded in 2020 by Sahill Poddar, Vineet Goel, and Ralph Furman, and is backed by Ribbit Capital, Thrive Capital, GIC, Notable Capital, and Redpoint Ventures.

For more information about Parafin, visit parafin.com or contact media@parafin.com.

About Kajabi

Founded in 2010 and located in Newport Beach, California, Kajabi is the all-in-one platform helping people turn their knowledge into income by building and scaling online businesses. With Kajabi's integrated platform, experts have a single ecosystem to build and market their digital products, including communities, online courses, newsletters, live coaching, and more. Over 100 thousand entrepreneurs have relied on Kajabi as the backbone of their business and have collectively earned over $10 billion from over 145 million customers.¹

¹Based on internal data from Kajabi through December 2025.

All loans are issued by Celtic Bank. All loans and offers are subject to credit approval, identity verification, and are subject to periodic review and may change without notice. Bank transfers are subject to review.