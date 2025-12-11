AECOM awarded nationwide Federal Aviation Administration contract to advance aviation infrastructure

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) multiple award contract by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide comprehensive architecture and engineering (A-E) services across the agency’s Eastern, Central, and Western Service Areas. With a program ceiling of more than $270 million over 10 years, the contract allows FAA contracting officers to execute task orders under a single, streamlined vehicle for this critical work.

“Our team has successfully delivered more than $100 billion of aviation projects globally, including the design and delivery of more than 20 air traffic control towers to date,” said Bane Gaiser, chief executive of AECOM’s global Buildings + Places business. “We’re excited for the opportunity to support the FAA in delivering resilient, high-performance infrastructure that contributes to the continued safety and efficiency of U.S. airspace.”

The program supports the FAA’s nationwide goals, which emphasize investments to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and the physical condition of critical air traffic control facilities across the country. AECOM’s work under the contract directly contributes to safeguarding the most complex airspace in the world while aligning with federal sustainability standards.

AECOM will provide design and construction administration services in support of new and upgraded facilities nationwide, including Air Traffic Control Towers, Terminal Radar Approach Control facilities, and cross-country Navigational Aids such as surveillance radar towers, doppler radar towers, and airport lighting. The A-E scope includes architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, civil, fire life safety, and environmental design, as well as construction administration support. AECOM was recently awarded two task orders under this contract to provide A-E and construction support services at Florence Regional Airport in South Carolina and A-E design services at Chicago Rockford International Airport in Illinois.

"This award reaffirms AECOM’s role as a key partner in designing for the future FAA,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM’s Governments business. “As we continue our 44-year partnership with the FAA, we’re proud to expand our current portfolio in the Eastern Region to deepen our impact across the Central and Western Regions. Our deep bench of more than 1,000 in-house aviation experts and our presence across all service areas means that we bring both technical excellence and local insight to every project.”

This contract builds on AECOM’s legacy of excellence with the FAA, including design leadership on the tallest and second-tallest air traffic control towers in the United States—at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, respectively.

Learn more about our extensive experience with the FAA: aecom.com/FAA.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, capital allocation strategy including stock repurchases, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns, changes in administration or other funding directives and circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; changes in government laws, regulations and policies, including failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs and trade policies, geopolitical events, and conflicts; inflation, currency exchange rates and interest rate fluctuations; changes in capital markets and stock market volatility; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims and litigation; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.