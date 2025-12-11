Mosaic Dental Collective Selects VideaAI to Elevate Patient Experience, Clinical Consistency, and Patient Trust Across Its Network

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VideaHealth, the leader in dental AI, today announced that Mosaic Dental Collective, LLC (“Mosaic”), a doctor-led dental services organization with more than 50 practice locations across California, Washington and Idaho, has selected VideaAI as its enterprise-wide dental AI platform. The decision follows a successful multi-site pilot that demonstrated meaningful improvements in diagnostic clarity, treatment-planning confidence, and patient understanding of recommended care.

Mosaic’s selection of VideaAI underscores its commitment to elevating clinical standards, improving care consistency, and empowering its dentists and hygienists with modern tools that strengthen patient trust. During the pilot, clinicians reported increased treatment acceptance, higher confidence in radiographic interpretation, and improved alignment between providers during multi-speciality care.

“Mosaic is one of the most disciplined, clinically led organizations in dentistry,” said Florian Hillen, founder and CEO of VideaHealth. “Their pilot success reflects what we see across the industry: dentists and hygienists want tools that help them provide treatment recommendations with greater confidence, reduce variability, and spend more time focused on patients—not software. We’re proud to support Mosaic as they scale AI responsibly across their network.”

Mosaic will deploy VideaHealth’s full AI suite—including Clinical Assist, Daily Dashboard, and Insights—designed to support earlier detection, clearer visual explanations for patients, and network-wide clinical consistency. By giving clinicians real-time AI-supported findings and patient-friendly visualizations, Mosaic aims to help more patients understand and follow through on the care they need.

“Our goal is simple: ensure every patient receives the care they truly need, whether that’s preventive care, restorative treatment, or a seamless handoff to one of our specialists,” said Jagdev Heir, MD, DMD, FACS, CEO of Mosaic Dental Collective. “VideaHealth equips our dentists and hygienists with the latest tools to diagnose more confidently, explain conditions more clearly, and spend more time focused on the patient—not the computer. This partnership strengthens the doctor-patient relationship and supports our commitment to consistent, compassionate, clinically excellent care across our entire network.”

Mosaic joins a rapidly expanding group of DSOs using VideaAI to support quality initiatives, strengthen diagnostic reliability, and reduce administrative burden. VideaHealth’s innovation pipeline includes Voice Notes, dentistry’s first ambient AI scribe, designed to eliminate manual documentation and free up chairside time for better patient interaction.

Today, VideaAI is deployed across DSOs representing more than 80% of the 10 largest dental networks in North America.

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth is transforming dentistry with AI-powered solutions that help practices elevate care standards, improve productivity, and drive real business value. VideaAI, a comprehensive Dental AI Assistant, supports every aspect of dental care, from diagnostics and workflows to analytics and revenue optimization. Used by over 50,000 clinicians across more than 50 leading DSOs, VideaHealth’s FDA-cleared AI analyzes over 500 million X-rays annually, delivering trusted insights that power consistent, high-quality care. Headquartered in Boston and backed by leading investors, VideaHealth is advancing the future of dental care through responsible and real-world AI. Learn more at videa.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mosaic Dental Collective

Based in Vancouver, WA, Mosaic Dental Collective, LLC is a doctor-led dental services organization supporting general dentistry, pediatrics, orthodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and oral surgery. With 40 practices and 50+ locations across California and Washington, Mosaic’s mission is to support providers in delivering exceptional, patient-centered care. Visit mosaicdentalcollective.com to learn more.