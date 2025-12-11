Loenbro Announces Strategic Partnership with Kohlberg to Accelerate Growth and Expansion Across Data Center and Mission-Critical Infrastructure Services

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loenbro, LLC (“Loenbro” or the “Company”), a provider of technical and specialized services to the data center and critical infrastructure markets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Kohlberg, a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm, to accelerate the Company’s next phase of growth and expansion. Kohlberg will acquire a majority stake in the Company, with Braemont Capital (“Braemont”) and Loenbro management retaining significant equity interests. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Loenbro provides a full suite of mission-critical electrical, mechanical, and structural services across industries supporting the nation’s most essential infrastructure. Over the past several years, the Company has broadened its geographic reach and expanded its capabilities through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, while maintaining a strong commitment to exceptional customer service and employee safety. The partnership with Kohlberg marks an important milestone in Loenbro’s continued growth. With a focus on partnering with best-in-class management teams, Kohlberg has built a decades-long track record of supporting infrastructure companies in meeting their customers’ unique needs, while leading with quality and safety.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kohlberg as we pursue the next phase of our ambitious vision for Loenbro. This investment will strengthen our capabilities as we build a best-in-class national platform to deliver reliable outcomes for our customers across industries,” said Daniel Cowan, President & Chief Executive Officer of Loenbro. “We are grateful for Braemont’s support and look forward to their continued contributions to our business.”

“Loenbro serves customers operating in complex, mission-critical environments across multiple disciplines where operational excellence and high-quality service is key,” said Benjamin Mao, Senior Partner at Kohlberg. “As a strategic partner, we will focus on supporting Loenbro’s highly reliable service offerings, while helping the Company explore new avenues for growth to meet customers’ evolving needs.”

“Demand for data centers and critical infrastructure services continues to grow, and we expect its pace to accelerate,” said Ben Yu, Partner at Kohlberg. “We believe Loenbro has established a strong business foundation and innovative culture and are we excited to support the management team on the next phase of its journey.”

“Loenbro has grown meaningfully throughout the duration of our partnership, and we are pleased to remain a significant investor alongside Kohlberg and Loenbro management as the Company enters into its next chapter,” said Jeff Volling, Partner at Braemont. “Our continued partnership reinforces our conviction in Loenbro’s ability to scale and extend the progress achieved during our ownership.”

Evercore and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as financial and legal advisors to Loenbro, respectively. Harris Williams, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Stifel served as M&A advisors to Kohlberg, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as M&A and financing counsel, respectively, to Kohlberg. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Loenbro

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Loenbro provides lifecycle solutions with a focus on recurring maintenance and high-growth new build and retrofit work. The Company is a trusted single-source provider for its customers throughout the high-growth Mountain West, offering a comprehensive suite of critical infrastructure services, including electrical, fabrication, mechanical, structural, soft craft, and inspection solutions. With a proven track record of over 20 years, Loenbro is recognized for its significant industry and technical expertise, local presence within an expansive footprint and employee-centric culture. For more information on Loenbro, please visit www.loenbro.com.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: www.Braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

About Kohlberg

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. The firm invests in leading healthcare and services companies characterized by strong market positions, recurring revenue streams and resilient end markets, which it identifies through rigorous thematic research grounded in its White Paper Program. Leveraging its team of investment and operating professionals, Kohlberg works with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence and create value. As of September 30, 2025, Kohlberg manages approximately $17 billion on behalf of investors globally.

For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.