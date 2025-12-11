ATOBA Energy and Flying Forest Sign Letter of Intent for Long Term Sustainable Aviation Fuel Offtake Agreement

LYON, France & IISALMI, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATOBA Energy, a leading sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) aggregation platform, and Flying Forest, a pioneering renewable fuel developer, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a long-term SAF offtake agreement. This strategic partnership will support Flying Forest's groundbreaking project in Finland while advancing ATOBA's mission to bridge the gap between SAF producers and airlines.

Transforming Wood Waste into Clean Aviation Fuel

Flying Forest's innovative project, located in Iisalmi, Finland, will convert local wood waste into sustainable aviation fuel using advanced methanol-to-jet technology. The facility is designed to produce 200,000 tons of SAF annually, across three production lines - with potential expansion to nearby sites.

The project leverages Finland's abundant forestry residues, with Flying Forest securing agreements with local sawmills for up to 3.75 million tons of sawmill co-products and non-commercial round wood annually. This local feedstock strategy ensures supply security while supporting the circular economy by utilizing waste materials that would otherwise have limited commercial value.

Accelerating SAF Market Growth

“Scaling SAF requires innovative commercial models that work for both producers and end customers,” said Paul Groves, CEO of Flying Forest. “This collaboration with ATOBA Energy builds the aligned ecosystem we need to drive innovation, catalyze investment, and accelerate SAF deployment globally.”

The collaboration addresses a critical challenge in the SAF industry: the financial dilemma between producers needing stable long-term contracts to secure project financing and airlines seeking competitive, flexible pricing. ATOBA's aggregation model provides Flying Forest with bankable offtake commitments while offering airlines access to diversified SAF supply at competitive market rates.

"Flying Forest leading edge technology enables a cost efficient transformation of residues to Sustainable Aviation Fuel. By adding Flying Forest to our aggregation platform, we can offer airlines price competitiveness and stability while providing Flying Forest the long-term commitments they need to reach final investment decision" said Arnaud Namer, CEO of ATOBA Energy.

About ATOBA Energy

ATOBA is an intermediary aggregator of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that is accelerating the energy transition in the aviation sector by resolving the financial dilemma between airlines and producers.

ATOBA offers long-term SAF contracts at optimized prices to airlines and fuel resellers. The company guarantees security and competitiveness to its partners through diversified supply sources and high-level expertise. ATOBA’s aggregation strategy also helps develop the SAF industry by providing producers with long-term purchase agreements that support their final investment decisions for production plants.

About Flying Forest

Flying Forest is developing advanced renewable fuel projects using proven technologies and local feedstock sources. The company's Finland project benefits from strong government support, committed low-cost renewable electricity, and strategic partnerships with established engineering and construction firms. The first production line is expected to be operational by 2030.