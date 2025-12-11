CFP Board and Charles Schwab Foundation Expand Partnership to Develop Workforce of Tomorrow

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CFP Board today announced a renewed commitment from Schwab Advisor Services in partnership with the Charles Schwab Foundation, powering new and ongoing initiatives to grow the financial planning profession’s talent pipeline. The generous support from Charles Schwab Foundation will strengthen financial planning baccalaureate programs, fund needs-based scholarships and sponsor CFP Board’s Connection Conferences.

As Founding Sponsors of CFP Board Center for Financial Planning, Schwab Advisor Services and the Charles Schwab Foundation have been valued partners of CFP Board since 2015, actively supporting CFP Board’s initiatives to foster a growing, vibrant financial planning workforce. Building a talent pipeline is crucial as demand for holistic financial planners grows, but qualified professionals remain in short supply.

“We greatly value Charles Schwab Foundation’s commitment to our shared mission,” said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. “Together we are advancing research, education and scholarships that strengthen the financial planning profession and expand opportunity for the next generation.”

Schwab’s support includes strengthening financial planning baccalaureate programs with a focus on three key goals: increasing student enrollment, producing more graduates who enter the financial planning profession and expanding the number of graduates who become CFP® certified.

The Charles Schwab Foundation CFP® Certification Scholarship aims to advance the financial planning profession by providing financial assistance to individuals aspiring to become CFP® professionals who have financial need. From 2022 to fall 2025, a total of 56 awardees were supported, with an estimated 15 awards to be granted annually in 2026 and 2027.

Charles Schwab Foundation is also continuing to support CFP Board’s Connections Conference, sponsoring both the 2026 and 2027 conferences. Industry events like this are formative for students, arriving at a crucial moment to engage with the profession and forge connections that can shape their careers.

“We are very pleased to continue our multi-year commitment to CFP Board and expand our support for the Board’s education and outreach efforts,” said Jon Beatty, Head of Schwab Advisor Services. “Earning a CFP® certification is among the most significant and well-recognized achievements in financial services, and we know investors have a high degree of confidence when working with advisors who have earned their certification.”

CFP Board’s efforts to strengthen the talent pipeline are delivering results: A record number of candidates sat for the CFP® Certification Exam in 2025. Job postings at CFP Board’s Career Center nearly tripled between 2022 and 2025, and the number of scholarships awarded rose by 93%, reaching 230 in 2025.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public’s benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 106,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession’s body of knowledge.