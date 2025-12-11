Guardant Health Announces Collaboration with Trial Library to Increase Access to Cancer Clinical Trials Across the U.S.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, and Trial Library, an AI technology company enabling oncology clinical trials as a care option, today announced a strategic collaboration to increase access to cancer clinical trials in the United States.

The collaboration combines Guardant Health’s suite of cutting-edge precision oncology diagnostics with Trial Library’s AI-powered matching and patient navigation platform. Together, the companies aim to streamline the identification, referral, and enrollment of patients into precision oncology clinical trials, helping providers offer new treatment opportunities to a broader and more representative patient population.

Guardant’s comprehensive real-world data capabilities, powered by a growing platform of more than 1 million patients tested, will help identify relevant patients for clinical trials based on biomarker and clinical data. Trial Library's platform unlocks access to clinical trials in community-based clinical settings across more than 320 clinics and 1,500 providers nationwide through AI-enabled provider activation, compliant eligible patient identification and longitudinal navigation throughout the trial lifecycle. The partnership addresses the needs of both patients and their care providers, enabling remote clinical eligibility verification and robust patient-centric navigation at the right time.

“Precision oncology only works if patients can actually access the treatments being developed,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “With Trial Library, we’re linking biomarker insights directly to real trial opportunities and providing the support patients need to act on them. Together, we can close the gap between genomic discovery and equitable participation in lifesaving research.”

More than 70 percent of patients1 are open to participating in clinical trials, yet fewer than 7 percent with cancer are enrolled.2 Access barriers remain especially high for patients in rural and underserved communities, where awareness, logistics, and lack of trial infrastructure hinder participation. This collaboration leverages novel technologies that will address these challenges.

“Trial Library’s collaboration with Guardant Health represents a powerful step forward in transforming genomic data into expanded trial access,” said Dr. Hala Borno, CEO of Trial Library. “By connecting test results to real-world trial opportunities and supporting patients through every step of the journey, we’re not only expanding trial participation but reshaping what equitable cancer care looks like.”

To learn more about Trial Library and Guardant Health’s clinical trial access solutions, visit www.triallibrary.com and www.guardanthealth.com/precision-oncology/biopharma-solutions/clinical-development.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Trial Library

Trial Library is an AI-platform that accelerates access to precision medicine. In collaboration with biopharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and health systems, Trial Library enables the delivery of clinical trials as a care option, advancing access to precision medicine, improving oncology outcomes and reducing the total cost of care. Backed by some of the leading venture capital firms in healthcare, Trial Library currently operates across 320+ clinics and 1,500+ providers nationwide. www.triallibrary.com

