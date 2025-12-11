PKI Solutions Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Arthur Ventures

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PKI Solutions (“PKI”), a provider of Public Key Infrastructure and digital certificate management solutions trusted by top enterprise and government organizations, today announced a strategic investment from Arthur Ventures (“AV”), a growth equity firm specializing in B2B software companies. This partnership provides PKI with additional capital and strategic support for its product roadmap, ongoing innovation in identity security, and expansion in the digital trust and cybersecurity market.

“With Arthur Ventures’ investment, it’s clear that the pioneering work we have done in creating the PKI Posture Management category with PKI Spotlight is a recognized critical need in the enterprise. Together, we will move faster toward a future where PKI Posture Management is as foundational as identity and endpoint security. Our customers know us for our innovation with PKI Spotlight, deep PKI subject matter expertise, and exceptional customer experience; this partnership strengthens all of it. This investment enhances our ability to help enterprises address Post Quantum Cryptography readiness in meaningful ways and for continued expansion of PKI Spotlight capabilities,” said Mark Cooper, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PKI Solutions.

The partnership with Arthur Ventures will enable PKI to broaden its go‑to‑market strategy, enhance customer success resources, and pursue new vertical opportunities where secure identity management is mission‑critical. PKI will also leverage Arthur Ventures’ operational expertise and network of software leaders to strengthen its technology partnerships and support adoption among enterprise and public‑sector clients. By focusing on execution and long‑term customer impact, PKI aims to further establish its position in enterprise‑grade certificate and key lifecycle management.

“We are excited to partner with Mark and the entire PKI Solutions team as they continue shaping the emerging PKI Posture Management category at a time when digital trust has never been more critical for enterprises and governments worldwide. PKI Solutions has earned the confidence of its customers, and we are thrilled to provide growth capital to support their continued success,” said Andrew Heim, General Partner at Arthur Ventures.

Needham & Company, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to PKI Solutions in connection with the transaction. Stoel Rives LLP served as legal counsel to PKI Solutions, and Gunderson Dettmer LLP served as legal counsel to Arthur Ventures.

About PKI Solutions

Based in Portland, Oregon, PKI Solutions provides trusted expertise, software, and training to help organizations manage and secure their public key infrastructure environments. Its flagship product, PKI Spotlight, is an advanced monitoring and management platform designed to deliver real-time visibility, compliance assurance, and security intelligence across complex deployments. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, PKI empowers IT and security teams to strengthen digital trust, reduce operational risk, and maintain resilient identity infrastructure. Learn more at www.pkisolutions.com.

About Arthur Ventures

Arthur Ventures is a Minneapolis-based early-growth capital firm leading investments in B2B software companies outside Silicon Valley. The firm partners with entrepreneurs across North America and Canada to support growth through strategic guidance, capital support, and a network of industry leaders. Focused on long-term partnerships, Arthur Ventures has backed more than 80 software businesses across multiple sectors. Learn more at www.arthurventures.com.