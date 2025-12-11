Accenture Invests in Ryght AI to Help Life Sciences Companies Transform Clinical Research with Agentic AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested in Ryght AI, a platform provider that modernizes how clinical research is designed and executed for the life sciences industry. This investment, made through Accenture Ventures, will enable life sciences and clinical research companies to bring new treatments to patients faster by combining agentic AI with enterprise technology solutions.

The clinical trial process is becoming increasingly complex, leading to major delays, especially with site selection and patient enrollment. As the cost of developing new drugs continues to rise, manual site selection can add weeks or months to each study, creating significant bottlenecks that slow down the entire development process and stall the introduction of many promising therapies.

Ryght AI addresses these challenges through its AI Site Twin platform, which creates dynamic digital replicas of clinical research sites, capturing historical performance, patient demographics and operational data in real-time. These tools allow sponsors and contract research organizations to more easily identify the sites that best meet regulations and protocols, forecast enrollment more accurately and streamline site activation workflows.

This investment and collaboration will combine Accenture’s deep industry, technology and data-engineering expertise with Ryght AI’s advanced domain-specific agentic AI platform to help life sciences companies accelerate the three most crucial steps in drug development—trial feasibility, site selection and patient recruitment.

“Generative and agentic AI are transforming the foundation of clinical research,” said Petra Jantzer, PhD, a senior managing director and global lead of Life Sciences, Accenture. “With our investment in Ryght AI, we’re giving our life sciences clients the ability to fully leverage operational and scientific data and bring life-changing therapies to market faster, more efficiently and with greater precision.”

“This partnership allows Ryght AI to extend the impact and adoption of our technology to a global scale. Together, we can help life science companies reimagine how clinical trials are planned, launched and managed— accelerating the journey from discovery to treatment,” said Simon Arkell, CEO, Ryght AI.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed. This investment is the latest in a series of investments in innovative biotechnology startups, including 1910 Genetics, Turbine and Earli, that use transformational technology to accelerate clinical trials and drug discovery efforts.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Ryght AI

Ryght AI is transforming clinical trial timelines with a cutting-edge intelligent platform powered by AI Site Twins, which are dynamic data models representing every clinical research site in the world. This innovative approach empowers sponsors and CROs to significantly accelerate clinical trial study startup through faster site selection and streamlined feasibility workflows, all powered by advanced generative and agentic AI. Furthermore, Ryght's SOC Type 2-compliant platform enhances efficiency by fostering seamless, real-time communication between sponsors, CROs, and research sites. For more information, please visit ryght.ai.

