Texas Original Opens Largest Medical Cannabis Facility in Texas to Expand Patient Access and Meet Growing Demand for High-Quality Medical Cannabis

BASTROP, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Original, the state’s leading medical cannabis provider, has expanded its operations, scaling from a 7,700 square-foot facility to its new 75,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters in Bastrop located at 176 FM 969.

This strategic, patient-focused facility includes a hybrid greenhouse for plant cultivation – where the first sun-grown medical cannabis in Texas was recently harvested – manufacturing labs for extraction, processing and refining, testing labs, packaging, dispensing, distribution and delivery logistics. The facility infrastructure strengthens statewide distribution and access, and ensures patients continue receiving safe, high-quality medicine efficiently. Texas Original is positioned to scale responsibly while meeting the growing demand for high-quality medical cannabis across Texas.

“This facility represents the future of medical cannabis in Texas,” said Nico Richardson, CEO of Texas Original. “Our expanded operations in Bastrop allow us to serve even more patients across the state, and with the quality expected from Texas Original. As legislative changes under House Bill 46 create opportunities for more Texans to access medical cannabis, we’re ready to meet that need.”

The Bastrop expansion comes at a pivotal time as HB 46 broadens access to medical cannabis to more Texans. In addition to relocating its Bastrop headquarters, Texas Original has converted its former facility just south of Austin into one of Texas’ first satellite locations authorized under HB 46. Under the new regulations, these satellite locations allow for same-day pickups, providing patients across the state faster and more convenient access to medical cannabis. This satellite location joins Texas Original’s more than 17 other pickup sites across Texas.

Together, these operational enhancements reinforce Texas Original’s commitment to delivering life-changing medicine to patients across Texas.

About Texas Original

Texas Original is the leading licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. Texas Original is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.