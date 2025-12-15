Studion and Viedoc Announce Strategic Partnership for eClinical Excellence.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Studion, a leading eClinical tech services firm, joins Viedoc’s Partnership Program to empower Viedoc customers with trusted eClinical expertise for cost-effective studies that generate trustworthy results.

Studion brings proven expertise from supporting over 2,000 clinical trials, designing and validating eCOA and EDC systems that power today’s most demanding studies. We simplify study setup, boost data integrity and accelerate delivery across global trials. Partnering with Viedoc unites an industry-leading platform with Studion’s Delivery Assurance approach to deliver higher quality and lower risk. Together we help sponsors and CROs move faster, scale smarter, and achieve confident study outcomes through modern, platform-agnostic eClinical enablement.

“We’re proud to partner with Viedoc to help study teams deliver results faster and more reliably. Our Study Delivery Assurance engagement model guarantees each milestone is met with accuracy, transparency, and confidence,” says Furqan Nazeeri, Studion CEO.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to surrounding customers with best-in-class expertise throughout the study lifecycle. Studion brings the kind of technical depth and consistency that amplifies the value of the Viedoc platform, and we’re excited to welcome them into our growing CRO Program,” says Parul Sharma, Chief Sales Officer, Viedoc.

About Studion

Studion is a tech services firm dedicated to creating highly engaging digital experiences. Our Life Sciences practice designs, implements, and validates highly engaging eClinical technology to support efficient and effective clinical trials. We have refined our services by building over 2,000 clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas over the past 15+ years. For more information, visit https://gostudion.com.

About Viedoc

Viedoc streamlines clinical trials with a powerful, web-based eClinical suite centered around EDC. Designed for efficiency, compliance, and seamless collaboration, our feature-rich platform accelerates research and simplifies data collection, management, and analysis. Trusted in 75+ countries, Viedoc powers 7,000+ studies with more than 1.6M+ participants, bringing life-changing treatments to market faster. Learn more: www.viedoc.com.