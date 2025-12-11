TSG and Payforge Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Payments Technology Solutions

OMAHA, Neb. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a leading analytics and consulting firm serving the global payments ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with Payforge, a premier software engineering firm specializing in payments infrastructure. Together, TSG and Payforge offer the industry’s only end-to-end technology enablement solution, combining strategic consulting and full-scale development, to help clients modernize platforms and accelerate innovation.

This partnership marks another milestone in TSG’s twenty-year mission to provide comprehensive, high-impact payments technology solutions. By uniting TSG’s deep industry expertise with Payforge’s payments-focused engineering capabilities, organizations gain a unified partner for strategy, architecture, and engineering execution.

“TSG has long been the go-to for consulting, analytics, and intelligence,” said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. “Now, with Payforge’s engineering capabilities, we give clients even more: the ability to define their vision and build it with precision, speed, and confidence, all under one roof. This partnership is a game-changer for the payments industry.”

“This partnership is a natural fit,” said Petru Metzger, CEO of Payforge. “By aligning our engineering capabilities with TSG’s strategic expertise, we’re creating a powerhouse that can deliver world-class outcomes for clients across the payments ecosystem.”

Payforge specializes in secure, high-performance software solutions for the payments space, supporting fintechs, banks, and payment providers in building scalable platforms, modernizing infrastructure, and accelerating product delivery. Their expertise spans architecture, platform engineering, cloud, DevOps, data & AI, and compliance-grade security.

“This collaboration reflects a shared vision for the future of payments,” said Bob Leonard, Board Member at Payforge and former President of iMobile3 (a TSYS company). “By uniting TSG and Payforge, we’re not just adding capabilities, we’re multiplying the value we can deliver. Together, we’ll help clients navigate complexity, unlock new revenue streams, and build resilient, future-ready platforms.”

Technology Enablement spans strategy, architecture, development, deployment, and optimization, ensuring faster time-to-market, reduced risk, and greater alignment between business goals and technical execution.

Contact TSG online or call 1-833-690-1301 to learn about this partnership and explore opportunities to innovate, scale, and drive long-term efficiency. For partnership inquiries, please email partnerships@tsgpayments.com.

About TSG

TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.tsgpayments.com.

About Payforge

Payforge designs and delivers modern AI-driven payment infrastructure. Payforge helps payment companies, fintechs, and banks build faster, navigate technical complexity, and scale with confidence. From acquiring to issuer processing, and cross-border to treasury, they bring hands-on engineering expertise and deep domain fluency to accelerate growth and help clients realize their ambitions. Please visit www.payforge.ai.