New Era Energy & Digital Reports Major Development Milestones and Expanded Readiness at its TCDC AI Data Center Campus

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (“New Era” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets in the Permian Basin, today announced significant progress across engineering, commercial, and regulatory workstreams at its Texas Critical Data Centers (“TCDC”) campus, its 50/50 joint venture with Sharon AI, Inc. TCDC is the Company’s flagship AI data center and power development project spanning a planned 438 acre site in Ector County near Odessa, Texas.

Foundational Site & Engineering Progress

New Era has advanced key early-stage development activities at the TCDC campus designed to scale well beyond 1 GW establishing the physical groundwork and engineering readiness required to move into the construction phase. These milestones accelerate TCDC’s path toward shovel-ready status.

Soil sampling underway, enabling final foundation and structural engineering.

Site clearing underway, with earthwork beginning this week.

Drone documentation scheduled, providing transparent, verifiable construction updates.

Ongoing civil planning and interconnection studies to support multi-gigawatt scalability.

Regulatory & Municipal Enablement

The Company has engaged specialized legal counsel to establish an Industrial District with the City of Odessa, which will unlock access to municipal water, wastewater services and support the infrastructure required for large-scale AI data-center operations. This framework materially de-risks utility availability supporting future phases and positions TCDC for efficient long-term operations over the lifespan of the data center.

Commercial & Partnership Progress

New Era continues to build commercial depth and strength through its disciplined, partnership-driven development model, central to the Company’s positioning as a pick-and-ax developer supporting the emerging frontier tech ecosystem. Key progress includes:

Negotiations are underway with a leading hyperscaler on a long-term NNN lease for a powered-shell deployment, while commercial discussions with additional prospective tenants continue to advance.

Working with multiple modular data-center manufacturers to control costs, mitigate labor constraints and ensure rapid, repeatable end-to-end delivery that can be scaled across a future portfolio of planned data center projects.

Roadmap to FID, Revenue, and Phase I Delivery

With commercial negotiations, engineering activities, and site development progressing in parallel, New Era expects to reach a Final Investment Decision (FID) by the end of Q1 2026 providing for Phase I delivery, the onset of initial revenue generation, and the foundation for longer-term multi-year ARR expansion.

Phase I will be energized starting Q1 through Q4 2027 .

Revenue expected to begin at construction commencement, consistent with standard industry developer economics.

ARR expectations are being finalized and will be communicated once tenant sizing and commercial structures are confirmed.

E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Energy & Digital, commented: “We are systematically de-risking the ground through disciplined engineering and early site work, and securing the long-term utilities that will anchor multi-gigawatt scalability. At the same time, we are encouraged by ongoing negotiations with leading hyperscalers which validate demand for our project and reinforce our position as a premier location at the forefront of the frontier tech landscape in West Texas. With clear accountability at every stage of the project life cycle, we are optimizing capital efficiency to capture speed and scale. Equally important, we continue to strengthen the economic framework of TCDC with a defined transparent path to FID, giving investors a clear line of sight from planning to execution to ARR. This collaborative integrated framework defines the New Era model and enables a scalable, repeatable platform for AI infrastructure deployment.”

About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shells, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof its infrastructure investments. For more information, visit: www.newerainfra.ai, and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.

