CapIntel Announces Collaboration With KPMG Canada to Accelerate Wealth Management Digital Transformation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a pioneer in financial technology solutions transforming how wealth professionals communicate investment insights, today announces the formalization of a strategic collaboration agreement with KPMG Canada to help wealth management institutions modernize their advisor and client experiences through digital innovation, tech stack simplification, and scalable implementation frameworks.

This collaboration brings together KPMG Canada’s advisory and implementation expertise with CapIntel’s award-winning wealth advisor enablement platform, empowering financial institutions to deliver more personalized, compliant, and efficient wealth management experiences.

“Through this collaboration, KPMG Canada and CapIntel will empower wealth management institutions to accelerate digital transformation and deliver more efficient client experiences across Canada. Together, we’re raising the bar for technology-enabled wealth management solutions,” says David Bardsley, Partner and National Wealth Management Leader at KPMG Canada.

“Joining forces with KPMG strengthens our ability to deliver at scale for the enterprise wealth market,” said James Rockwood, CEO of CapIntel. “By combining KPMG’s integration and transformation capabilities with our platform’s powerful advisor tools, we’re helping clients to realize the full value of their digital strategy faster.”

Driving Value for Clients and the Industry

Through this collaboration, wealth management companies can expect to see accelerated results, bringing C-suite and board level initiatives into an efficient process that drives strategic goals through to a successful rollout and adoption of the platform. Together, KPMG and CapIntel will support the setup, execution, and launch of transformational change programs and solutions, helping wealth management firms streamline advisor workflows, enhance client engagement, and deliver measurable business outcomes that align leadership vision with front-line execution.

This collaboration will also extend to implementation and integration services, change management and enablement that promote best practices in digital wealth transformation. For more information about how CapIntel’s platform empowers wealth professionals to deliver more compelling, data-driven advice, please visit capintel.com.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a B2B wealthtech company serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, online comparison and presentation tool improves the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate finance to build wealth for all. It does so by helping financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients, so they can better understand investment options and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 20,000 wealth professionals across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

About KPMG Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca.