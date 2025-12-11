Nacha Welcomes Oscilar as a Preferred Partner for Account Validation, Fraud Monitoring, and Risk and Fraud Prevention

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha has announced that Oscilar has joined a select group of organizations as a Nacha Preferred Partner for Account Validation, Fraud Monitoring, and Risk and Fraud Prevention.

Oscilar’s AI Risk Decisioning™ platform delivers proactive, risk-based fraud detection and end-to-end compliance automation, fully aligned with the Nacha Operating Rules and the new fraud monitoring Rules taking effect in March and June 2026. Oscilar unifies FRAML on a single platform, combining KYC/KYB, AML monitoring and required filings and AI-driven case management. The result is a unified, real-time solution for fraud and compliance for banks, credit unions and third-party providers.

“Nacha remains committed to strong risk management and fraud detection in the ACH Network, as reflected in both existing and forthcoming Nacha Rules,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “We welcome Oscilar as a Nacha Preferred Partner.”

“Our partnership with Nacha brings AI Risk Decisioning to financial institutions of every size, empowering them to meet Nacha’s fraud monitoring and compliance standards with real-time precision. Oscilar’s platform unifies fraud detection, account validation and compliance without requiring armies of engineers,” said Neha Narkhede, Co-Founder and CEO of Oscilar. “The result is stronger defenses, faster innovation cycles and greater trust in digital payments. When a community bank can deploy the same adaptive risk intelligence as a global institution, everyone benefits: the industry, the institutions and the consumers they serve.”

Oscilar supports the ACH Network with an AI-native risk decisioning platform designed to enhance the speed, safety, and reliability of ACH payments for financial institutions, fintechs and payment processors. The platform brings fraud detection, compliance monitoring, device and behavioral intelligence, and operational review together in a single real-time decision engine tuned to key ACH fraud risks such as authorized push payment scams, account takeover and mule activity. It delivers sub-100ms decisions, quick no-code rule updates and adaptive AI that keeps pace with new and evolving fraud patterns.

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with the Nacha strategy of advancing the ACH Network.

For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Oscilar

Oscilar delivers unified AI Risk Decisioning™ for ACH payments, enabling ODFIs, RDFIs, TPSs, and TPSPs to exceed Nacha's requirements. The platform provides real-time fraud detection across scams, ATO, synthetic identities, BEC attacks, first party fraud, and mule networks, while automating account validation and AML compliance. Learn more: https://oscilar.com/platform.