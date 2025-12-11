Aramark Completes Debt Repricing

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food and facilities management, announced the successful completion of a favorable repricing for the Company’s 2030 Term Loan B, totaling $2.4 billion. The new applicable interest rate will be the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 175 basis points, representing a 25 basis point reduction in pricing. This proactive action is expected to generate annual interest expense savings, further enhancing Aramark’s capital structure. There is no change to the Company’s outstanding debt, maturities, or covenants from the repricing.

“We opportunistically executed this oversubscribed repricing to lower interest expense given our extensive financial flexibility,” said James Tarangelo, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer. “We’ve started the new fiscal year strong, and our teams remain focused in successfully delivering on our financial performance objectives.”

