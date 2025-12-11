Maple Announces Strategic Integration with OpenTable to Automate Restaurant Phone Reservations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maple, a leading Voice AI platform for restaurants, today announced a strategic integration with OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech. The integration enables restaurants using both platforms to automate customer calls, enhance operational efficiency, and handle reservations seamlessly using AI-powered voice technology.

When a server is pouring wine or a host is seating a party, the phone shouldn't be their priority. Our integration with OpenTable means restaurants never have to choose between the guest in front of them and the one on the line. Share

The collaboration connects Maple's 24/7 AI phone answering system with OpenTable's reservation platform, allowing restaurants to capture every call, even during peak hours when staff are busy with guests. For the 42% of callers who hang up when restaurants can't answer, the integration ensures every reservation request is handled instantly. This means restaurants can now convert more inbound calls into confirmed reservations, help reduce no-shows with automated confirmations, and free up staff from phone duties during service. The goal is to simplify daily operations for restaurant teams, enabling them to focus on delivering exceptional in-person hospitality.

"Restaurants don't miss calls because they don't care, they miss calls because they're focusing on the in-person experience," said Aidan Chau, CEO and Founder of Maple. "When a server is pouring wine or a host is seating a party, the phone shouldn't be their priority. Our integration with OpenTable means restaurants never have to choose between the guest in front of them and the one on the line."

Key Integration Capabilities

Automated reservation booking: Callers can make, modify, or cancel OpenTable reservations via natural voice conversation, 24/7

Callers can make, modify, or cancel OpenTable reservations via natural voice conversation, 24/7 Real-time availability sync: Maple pulls real-time table availability from OpenTable, ensuring accurate booking confirmations

Maple pulls real-time table availability from OpenTable, ensuring accurate booking confirmations Seamless handoff: Complex requests or VIP callers can be quickly transferred to staff with full context

Complex requests or VIP callers can be quickly transferred to staff with full context Complete call transcripts: Every interaction is logged, giving operators full visibility into guest preferences and requests

Every interaction is logged, giving operators full visibility into guest preferences and requests Multi-location support: Enterprise restaurant groups can deploy across all locations with centralized reporting

Addressing the Restaurant Industry's Biggest Operational Challenge

American restaurants miss an estimated 33% of incoming calls during service hours, representing billions in lost revenue annually. The problem is structural: phone calls spike precisely when staff are busiest serving guests.

The Maple and OpenTable integration aims to directly address these challenges by automating reservation management while preserving the personal touch that defines great hospitality. For restaurants, this means fewer missed calls during peak hours, reduced staff time spent on booking logistics, and better preparation for guest needs through detailed call transcripts. For diners, it means instant access to reservations regardless of time of day or how busy the restaurant is.

Since launching in December 2023, Maple has answered over 1 million calls for restaurants with a 92% resolution rate without human intervention. Beyond reservations, the platform handles takeout orders, catering inquiries, hours and directions, and FAQ responses, integrating directly with leading POS systems.

"I grew up in a restaurant family, so I've seen firsthand how overwhelming the phone can be during a dinner rush," added Chau. "We built Maple to give independent restaurants the same technology that enterprise chains have access to, without the enterprise price tag."

About Maple

Maple (formerly Argo Labs), the leading Voice AI platform for restaurants, provides 24/7 phone answering for restaurants and local businesses, handling orders, reservations, and delivery inquiries. A graduate of Amazon's AWS Generative AI Accelerator, Maple has scaled to serve over 1,000 merchants since launching in December 2023. The platform integrates with major POS systems and partners with leading restaurant technology platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Maple is on a mission to ensure no restaurant ever misses a customer call again. For more information, visit maple.inc.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.