National Duals Invitational Sponsored by Paycom Announces Dates for 2026, Following Standout 2025 Tournament

Following a milestone tournament for college wrestling, the National Duals Invitational sponsored by Paycom today announced that next year's event will take place Dec. 12-13, 2026, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The decision comes on the heels of the inaugural 2025 tournament, which delivered exceptional competition, strong attendance and a championship performance by Ohio State, which claimed the title and $200,000 grand prize.

“We were blown away by the reception of this year’s National Duals Invitational,” said Matt Surber, tournament director. “The college wrestling community was all in, and we were able to support the sport in a historic way. Moving the tournament to December next year gives teams and fans a memorable kickoff to the collegiate wrestling season.”

Last month, the 16-team field, which collectively held more than 60 NCAA team titles and over 450 individual national championships, delivered a slate of marquee matchups that further established the National Duals Invitational as one of the premier events in college wrestling.

“I’m a big supporter of a dual-meet championship setup, and the caliber of this year’s performances showed why,” said Ohio State head wrestling coach Tom Ryan. “The only way you make progress long term is by starting with something that makes sense, and this event does. We’re excited to see it continue to grow.”

About the National Duals Invitational

The National Duals Invitational is a premier collegiate wrestling event featuring 16 of the top NCAA Division I teams competing for a total purse of more than $1 million. Hosted at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Invitational offers substantial payouts to participating programs, including $200,000 to the championship team. The National Duals Invitational is sponsored by Paycom.