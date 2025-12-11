Niron Magnetics and Moog Inc. Partner to Produce Rare-Earth-Free Actuator Designs for Defense Applications

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niron Magnetics, a leading manufacturer of high-performance rare-earth-free permanent magnets, and Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, are collaborating to bring advanced actuator solutions for guided munitions systems to market.

Through this collaboration, Niron Magnetics and Moog are developing and testing advanced technologies for defense systems, while reducing the use of rare earths. Moog is evaluating the potential use of Niron Magnetics’ breakthrough Iron Nitride magnet technology in applications that enable the transformation of electric input signals into precise mechanical motion.

“In an increasingly dynamic global landscape, reducing reliance on rare earth minerals strengthens supply chain resilience and enhances Moog’s ability to deliver uninterrupted support to the warfighter. By proactively addressing potential vulnerabilities, we’re not only safeguarding operational readiness but also reinforcing our commitment to innovation and national security,” said Jason Weiss, Land and Sea Systems Business Unit General Manager at Moog.

Market conditions have intensified the urgency for supply chain diversification, and this collaboration directly aligns with the U.S. Department of Defense’s newly released Acquisition Transformation Strategy (ATS). The supply challenges addressed by the Department are particularly acute for companies in the aerospace, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors, where supply continuity is essential for national and economic security.

The work between Niron Magnetics and Moog addresses the Department's focus on incentivizing solutions from a broader industrial base while strengthening supply chain resilience through domestically produced, commercially available technologies.

“We are eager to demonstrate how Niron Magnetics’ magnet technology can expand domestic production, shorten lead times and de-risk our operations to ensure we can continue to equip those who defend freedom,” said Paul Stoelting, Defense Division Engineering Director at Moog.

"Moog and Niron Magnetics both have a proven track record of innovating solutions to meet the industry’s evolving demands,” said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics. “We look forward to combining our efforts to provide motion control capabilities that showcase American ingenuity at its finest, ensuring the technologies that our defensive forces rely on to do their jobs are as reliable, effective, and secure as possible.”

Niron Magnetics’ domestically produced, highly scalable Iron Nitride magnet technology offers manufacturers a sustainable way to meet the demand for permanent magnets while improving the performance of next-generation applications.

About Niron Magnetics

Niron Magnetics is the world’s only producer of high-performance, rare-earth-free permanent magnets. The company’s Iron Nitride magnet technology delivers advanced permanent magnets that power essential devices across industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and defense applications. Through its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Minnesota, Niron Magnetics serves leading manufacturers who require reliable, domestically produced permanent magnets for their products. For more information on Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.