26Health Expands Partnership with NuvemRX to Open First Entity-Owned Pharmacy

SHARON HILL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--26Health, a Central Florida-based family health center committed to providing comprehensive care to underserved communities, today announced plans to open its first entity-owned pharmacy in Orlando. This initiative is being made possible through an expansion of the health center’s partnership with NuvemRx, a leading tech-enabled pharmacy service for community health providers.

Healthcare providers often face significant challenges in standing up and optimizing an entity-owned pharmacy. Through the expanded partnership, NuvemRx will help launch and operate 26Health Pharmacy Orlando. By overseeing 26Health’s pharmacy operations, NuvemRx will help strengthen compliance and efficiency, enable 26Health to focus on patient care, and reinvest incremental 340B savings into additional programs.

“As our partnership with NuvemRx deepens, it also represents an investment in our community,” says 26Health President & CEO, Latrice Stewart. “By moving our pharmacy services in-house, we’re making it easier for patients to access the care they need. Bringing more of our services together in one place allows us to deliver simpler, more complete care for every patient.”

As a designated STI testing, treatment, and prevention facility, 26Health is committed to providing inclusive, high-quality care for individuals living with HIV/AIDS and other vulnerable populations. Expanding its pharmacy services strengthens that mission by broadening access to primary care, behavioral health, and HIV treatment and prevention in a single location.

“STI clinics are such a critical part of our healthcare safety net in the U.S.,” said Scott Seidelmann, NuvemRx CEO. “We’re honored to help 26Health expand its impact as a comprehensive STI clinic by opening an in-house pharmacy. This will enable them to serve patients better and reinvest in their community as we at NuvemRx continue expanding our network of facilities nationwide.”

Building on its success in Florida, 26Health also plans to open additional care facilities in Georgia, further extending its mission to support vulnerable populations across the Southeast. To learn more about how NuvemRx supports community health centers nationwide to expand access to affordable medications, please visit www.nuvemrx.com.

About NuvemRx

NuvemRx helps community health providers deliver on their mission by simplifying the complexity of pharmacy operations —with a suite of scalable solutions that integrate software, intelligence and expert support that can illuminate savings, expand access, and elevate patient care.

About 26Health

Founded in 2011 in Orlando, Florida, 26Health delivers comprehensive, inclusive, and accessible healthcare services that support the whole person. Through its integrated care model, 26Health combines primary care, behavioral health, psychiatric services, and specialized testing, offering a one-stop approach to healthcare that meets the diverse needs of the communities it serves.