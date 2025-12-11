Qolab Secures Strategic Investment from Western Digital to Accelerate the Next Wave of Quantum Innovation

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qolab, a leader in quantum computing hardware, today announced a strategic investment from Western Digital (Nasdaq: WDC), the backbone of the AI-driven data economy. The partnership combines Western Digital’s world-class expertise in materials science, precision manufacturing, and nanofabrication with Qolab’s breakthrough approach to quantum hardware design.

Qolab, a leader in quantum computing hardware, today announced a strategic investment from Western Digital (Nasdaq: WDC), the backbone of the AI-driven data economy. Share

Together, the companies aim to advance next-generation nanofabrication processes that improve qubit performance, reliability, and scalability, paving the way for practical quantum systems that bridge scientific research and real-world application.

This partnership also strengthens U.S. leadership in semiconductor research and nanofabrication while fostering local innovation and job creation across California’s technology corridor.

“Our collaboration represents a critical step in translating quantum computing from scientific research into scalable production,” said Alan Ho, CEO of Qolab. “By combining Western Digital’s engineering and nanofabrication expertise with our advancements in superconducting qubits, we aim to build the foundation for reliable, high-performance quantum computing systems that can scale to real-world applications.”

“Western Digital has a long history of consistently translating fundamental physics breakthroughs and materials innovations into transformative data storage technologies,” said Carl Che, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at Western Digital. “QoLab’s proven technical approach and focus on building scalable quantum systems directly align with our strategy of applying our deep engineering expertise to emerging fields like quantum computing.”

This joint effort underscores a shared strategy to explore adjacent technologies that leverage Western Digital’s strengths in nanofabrication expertise alongside Qolab’s leadership in superconducting quantum hardware. Together, the companies are extending innovation into a new domain—strengthening U.S. leadership in advanced nanofabrication as storage, materials, and manufacturing converge to power the next wave of computational breakthroughs.

About Qolab

Qolab is a hardware company developing utility-scale superconducting quantum computers. By combining deep physics and engineering expertise with strategic semiconductor partnerships, we solve the toughest challenges on the path to fault-tolerant quantum computing.