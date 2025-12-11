Tidewater Expands Partnership with Rimini Street Following Successful Optimization of Regional ERP and Tax Software Solutions

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, managed services and Agentic AI ERP innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Tidewater, the world’s largest offshore service vessel (OSV) fleet operator.

Rimini Support™ Delivers Deep Technical Expertise and Cost Savings

The relationship began in Brazil, where Tidewater selected Rimini Street to support its then current Oracle PeopleSoft ERP system. The successful engagement led to further collaboration, including support for SAP and the implementation of a new tax software solution. After delivering outstanding results in Brazil, Rimini Street was awarded global work, coordinating with the Tidewater team on a seamless implementation across their worldwide operations.

“Rimini Street really impressed us with how well and often they communicated with us, keeping our system running smoothly and compliant,” said Lee Johnson, executive vice president and CIO at Tidewater. “Our CFO is happy with the ongoing cost savings, my IT team is happy they no longer have system and security challenges, and I’m happy to have a constant, open line of communication with professionals who not only understand and appreciate our business needs but deliver results too.”

Rimini Street’s Breadth of Services Extends from Support to Security Solutions to Strategic Consulting Services

Stemming from the successful initial engagement, Tidewater expanded their portfolio with Rimini Street from Rimini Support™ to include Rimini Connect™, Rimini Street’s patented and proprietary interoperability solutions and services that solves complex compatibility matrices and future-proofs systems, and Rimini Consult™, Rimini Street’s tailored professional and consultative services that include business strategy, process, technology and security. Tidewater is leveraging Rimini Connect™ for OS to provide a disruption-free solution to address the interoperability issues that were impacting its ability to keep up with security patches. When the decision was made to consolidate its Brazil ERP to its global SAP system for standardization, Tidewater then engaged Rimini Consult for professional services expertise.

“Some companies know Rimini Street solely for their expert support capabilities, but they are so much more than that,” explains Johnson. “The Rimini Street team brought deep understanding of both our Oracle and SAP systems to complete the complex migration along with delivering process improvements across business functions, comprehensive documentation for transparency and continuity and targeted user training in a compressed timeline.”

A Partnership Built to Evolve, Supporting Innovation and Future Growth

“As a CIO, the most important thing I can do is create value for the business. Part of that is making sure you have the right partners and team members. Rimini Street has proven to be more than a trusted partner for our operations, and we continue to grow our footprint with them because we know it will translate to fast and lasting results for the business,” said Johnson.

This partnership has enabled Tidewater to consolidate its financial systems, automate tax reporting, and unlock operational efficiencies at scale, freeing resources to focus on high-value initiatives and rapid growth.

“Innovation can’t wait, and neither should businesses. Rimini Street delivers measurable cost savings, stronger performance and breakthrough innovation that empower companies like Tidewater to scale faster and smarter,” said Coy Wright, vice president of energy, utilities and mining industry solutions at Rimini Street. “We’re proud to serve as a trusted advisor and strategic partner to our clients, helping to resolve tough technical challenges while opening the path to what’s next.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a proven, trusted global provider of end-to-end, mission-critical enterprise software support, managed services and innovative Agentic AI ERP solutions, and is the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company has signed thousands of IT service contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who have leveraged the Rimini Smart Path™ methodology to achieve better operational outcomes, billions of US dollars in savings and fund AI and other innovation.

