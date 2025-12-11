Advanced Intralogistics and AlphaOne Robotics Partner to Deliver Automated Trailer Unloading & Receiving Automation

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Intralogistics, a leading technology solution provider and systems integrator, and AlphaOne Robotics, an advanced robotics and automation company, today announced a strategic business relationship to modernize inbound receiving and trailer unloading across North America.

The partnership is focused on the deployment of AlphaOne Robotics Sigma Unloader. A robotic unloading solution, Sigma unloader is designed to address a critical pain point in material handling, improving dock processes and throughput. The integration of the Sigma Unloader into a warehouse, has been demonstrated to cut labor and processing time by up to 85% vs traditional methods. Advanced Intralogistics will serve as a preferred integrator for the Sigma unloader with engineered layouts, conveyor & palletizer integration, and Advanced Intralogistics’s full aftermarket service suite.

The Sigma Unloader solution combines advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to identify and handle items being removed from truck trailers, reducing the reliance on manual labor. In initial testing, Sigma has demonstrated 2-3 times higher throughput than current commercially available unloaders in the market today.

“This collaboration is rooted in delivering measurable value and exceptional performance to our clients,” said Anthony Pishotti, President of Advanced Intralogistics. “By integrating AlphaOne Robotics powerful AI-driven Sigma Unloader into our end-to-end automation projects, we are empowering logistics operators with scalable, reliable solutions. This solution tackles labor shortages, dock congestion, and safety risks – three of the most pressing operational challenges today.”

Tim Criswell, Co-Founder and CEO of AlphaOne Robotics, emphasized the strategic alignment: “At AlphaOne Robotics, we are committed to applying AI and robotics to the most challenging tasks in the warehouse. Advanced Intralogistics is uniquely positioned to help our technology scale. Their engineering, integration, installation and service capabilities make them an ideal partner as we expand into large enterprise environments. Advanced Intralogistics has the ability for us to expand our market reach as well as leverage their service network to support our North American launch of Sigma unloader.”

Together, the DFW-based companies look forward to accelerating innovation and bringing transformative AI-powered solutions to warehouse and parcel operations across North America.

About Advanced Intralogistics

Advanced Intralogistics is a full-service systems integrator and consulting firm based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company provides end-to-end warehouse automation, representing a broad portfolio of global brands, equipment, and software. Advanced Intralogistics delivers expert engineering, consulting, and integration services, tailoring solutions to the unique operational challenges faced by clients across North America.

About AlphaOne Robotics

AlphaOne Robotics is a Dallas, Texas-based startup specializing in logistics automation through the application of advanced AI-driven robotics. The company is dedicated to designing and deploying solutions that address real-world material handling complexities, with its flagship Sigma Unloader representing a transformative leap in robotic trailer unloading.