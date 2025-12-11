Elcano, Raptive, and Index Exchange Launch Raptive Unison to Bring Exclusive Creator Audiences to CTV and Beyond

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elcano today announced a strategic partnership with Raptive, the creator media company, and Index Exchange, one of the world’s largest independent supply-side platforms. The collaboration marks the launch of Raptive Unison, a curation product that gives advertisers access to Raptive’s verified, high-quality audiences across programmatic channels, including Connected TV (CTV).

By aligning with Elcano and leveraging the infrastructure and sell-side decisioning capabilities of Index Marketplaces, Raptive is introducing a publisher‑first curation model powered by AI‑driven optimization. This collaboration demonstrates how curated deals can be transparent, performance‑driven, and built to return greater value to both publishers and advertisers. Index Marketplaces and its data vendor ecosystem enable curators like Elcano to enrich inventory with high‑quality data signals while ensuring efficiency and transparency across the supply path.

Raptive’s creator network, the most valuable in digital media, reaches over 226 million unique visitors across 6,200+ properties. Using real IP‑level data sourced from within its first‑party framework, Raptive powers future‑ready targeting that safeguards privacy while providing deterministic reach for advertisers.

This innovative offering is powered by Victoria, Elcano’s proprietary AI optimization engine. Victoria ingests log-level performance data to evaluate supply-side patterns and signals before bid requests are passed downstream, removing low-value impressions and amplifying high-performing combinations. This ensures advertisers access only premium, performance‑aligned data and inventory while publishers and partners like Raptive capture greater value from their audiences. Guided by expert human oversight, Victoria drives efficiency, measurable outcomes, and empowers partners to take greater ownership of their own curation strategies within leading platforms like Index Exchange.

“When we built Elcano, our vision was to make curation synonymous with efficiency and transparency, not added complexity,” said Kyle Vidasolo, CEO of Elcano. “Raptive’s creator audiences are unmatched in quality, and with Index Exchange enabling scaled curation and upstream decisioning, the application of Elcano’s AI‑driven optimizations sets a new standard for performance‑based media.”

“Partnering with Elcano and Index Exchange allows us to extend Raptive’s passionate creator audiences into CTV environments with a level of intelligence and control that hasn’t been possible before,” said Ryan Maynard, SVP, Programmatic Sales Ops at Raptive. “By combining our unique creator data with Elcano’s AI‑driven optimization and Index’s transparent, omnichannel curation platform, we’re offering advertisers new precision and accountability while unlocking high‑impact, privacy‑safe opportunities designed to reach verified households at scale.”

“Index Exchange is committed to empowering curators and media owners with transparent, efficient, and data‑enriched supply paths,” said Steve Roach, Head of Business Development at Index Exchange. “Our partnership with Elcano and Raptive showcases how curated supply can deliver meaningful value to publishers while giving advertisers the performance and clarity they deserve.”

About Elcano

Elcano is pioneering the future of digital media through supply‑side curation and AI‑driven optimization. Partnering with leading SSPs, publishers, data providers, and agencies, Elcano empowers partners to navigate and lead the evolving programmatic ecosystem. Victoria, Elcano’s proprietary AI agent, refines supply‑side inventory to unlock superior performance across channels. Visit elcanotek.com to learn more.

About Raptive

Raptive is a new kind of media company built for content creators and home to one of the largest and most diverse audiences on the internet. Raptive combines the world’s largest ad management platform with comprehensive monetization and audience support, enabling creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator‑first model has paid creators $3.6 billion to date. Raptive is a top‑10 online media property globally and #1 in Food, Family, and Lifestyle.

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a global advertising supply-side platform enabling media owners to maximize the value of their content on any screen. We’re a proud industry pioneer with over 20 years of experience connecting leading experience makers with the world’s largest brands to ensure a quality experience for consumers. To learn more, visit: www.indexexchange.com or follow us on LinkedIn.