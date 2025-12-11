LandBridge Announces BESS Development Agreements with Samsung C&T Renewables

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE: LB; NYSE Texas: LB) (“LandBridge” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into development agreements (Option to Lease Agreements) with subsidiaries of Samsung C&T Renewables, LLC (“SCTR”) providing the option to lease acreage for two potential Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") projects in Pecos and Loving counties, Texas with an aggregate capacity of 350 MW. The agreements grant SCTR exclusive rights at each site location to deploy and develop a BESS facility designed to enhance grid stability, support renewable energy integration, and deliver clean power to the local grid. The projects, which could achieve commercial operation as soon as year-end 2028, represent the first BESS projects on LandBridge’s acreage and underscore the Company’s commitment to leveraging its premium land assets for innovative projects across conventional and renewable energy development.

Jason Long, Chief Executive Officer of LandBridge, stated, “Our initial agreements with Samsung C&T Renewables, LLC represent a meaningful step in further strengthening and diversifying our clean energy portfolio. We look forward to building on this momentum as SCTR continues to expand its leadership position in the energy transition space.”

About LandBridge

LandBridge owns more than 300,000 surface acres across Texas and New Mexico, located primarily in the heart of the Delaware sub-region in the Permian Basin, the most active region for oil and gas exploration and development in the United States. LandBridge actively manages its land and resources to support and encourage energy and infrastructure development and other land uses, including digital infrastructure. LandBridge was formed by Five Point Infrastructure LLC, a private equity firm with a track record of investing in and developing energy, environmental water management and sustainable infrastructure companies within the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit: www.landbridgeco.com.

