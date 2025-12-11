Summit Radiology Contracts with Healthcare Administrative Partners for Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management Services

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Summit Radiology in Fort Wayne, IN to its roster of revenue cycle management clients. Summit Radiology is the largest and most progressive full-service diagnostic and interventional radiology group in the region, providing services at over 40 outpatient and hospital locations in northeast and central Indiana.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of Summit Radiology including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services.

According to Fran Eviston, Chief Executive Officer at Summit Radiology, “When evaluating revenue cycle vendors, Healthcare Administrative Partners distinguished themselves for several key reasons: their extensive team of experienced RCM professionals, specialized focus on radiology, and dynamic team approach. These qualities set them apart from other providers we considered. We are excited to partner with HAP and build a strong, mutually beneficial relationship.”

Rebecca Farrington, Chief Revenue Officer at Healthcare Administrative Partners, commented on the new partnership, saying, “At HAP, our mission goes beyond providing revenue cycle service. We aim to become a true extension of the practices we serve, fully integrated as part of their team. We’re proud to welcome Summit Radiology and are committed to building a strong partnership founded on collaboration and shared success.”

Summit Radiology is HAP’s first client in the state of Indiana.

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com.