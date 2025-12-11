Arrcus and OpenGlobe Partner to Deliver Advanced, Programmable Networking Infrastructure for RNP, Accelerating OpenRAN@Brasil Project Nationwide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure, and OpenGlobe, a pioneering open-networking solutions provider headquartered in the United States with a fully operational subsidiary in Brazil, today announced a joint collaboration with Brazil’s National Education and Research Network (RNP). Together, the companies will deliver advanced programmable networking infrastructure for OpenRAN@Brasil, the country’s largest research, development, and innovation program dedicated to open and disaggregated radio access networks.

The program will expand RNP’s nationwide research and education backbone by connecting universities and scientific institutions across five regions of Brazil. Its mission is to modernize the existing MPLS architecture, introduce next-generation protocols such as SRv6, and advance RNP’s strategic vision of promoting open ecosystems across IP networking, mobile core, and RAN domains. By deploying a secure, distributed, and high-performance infrastructure, the initiative enables startups, researchers, and academic institutions to innovate and validate telecommunications technologies in real-world environments at significantly lower costs compared to legacy proprietary networking solutions.

At the core of the deployment are Arrcus-powered routers supplied and integrated by OpenGlobe, leveraging ArcOS, the open, programmable, and disaggregated network operating system. This combined architecture allows RNP to operate a unified NOS across a broad range of whitebox hardware platforms. The approach supports use cases such as cell-site and edge routing, aggregation systems, and provider-edge deployments—creating a consistent, scalable software foundation that reduces reliance on legacy infrastructure and lowers operational complexity and total cost of ownership.

The solution includes full support for advanced protocols such as MPLS, SR-MPLS, SRv6, EVPN, and L2/L3 VPN, along with precision timing and synchronization capabilities (PTP/SyncE/Grandmaster). These features ensure nationwide multi-vendor interoperability—essential for mobile-core transport and RAN backhaul—and enable seamless readiness for AI integration across the mobile network. Together, these capabilities provide RNP with a programmable, next-generation research platform for 5G and a clear evolution path toward 6G.

“At Arrcus, our mission is to enable open, scalable, and AI-powered networks that unlock innovation everywhere,” said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO of Arrcus. “Collaborating with OpenGlobe and RNP Brazil on the OpenRAN@Brasil initiative is a significant milestone. Together, we are creating a world-class platform for researchers and institutions across Brazil while demonstrating how open and disaggregated networks can transform connectivity globally.”

The OpenRAN@Brasil program aims to deploy secure, high-performance infrastructure connecting research and education environments across Brazil; enable national-scale experimentation with advanced open RAN and mobile network technologies; and empower academic institutions, startups, and researchers to validate new telecommunications innovations in real-world environments. These efforts accelerate Brazil’s telecommunications leadership, nurture local talent, and strengthen public-private collaboration.

As part of this partnership, OpenGlobe is delivering and integrating Arrcus-powered routing platforms, reinforcing RNP’s commitment to open networking principles. The platforms combine advanced routing protocols, precision timing technologies, and cloud-ready programmability—enabling dynamic topologies, distributed real-time research, seamless edge-cloud computing, and secure connectivity with VPNs, QoS, and traffic segmentation. The deployment also supports AI-driven management and service orchestration, ensuring RNP’s infrastructure remains continuously future-ready.

For RNP, the benefits are substantial: unifying the NOS across the infrastructure reduces operational overhead, simplifies training, accelerates reconfiguration, and supports multi-terabit scalability. Most importantly, the deployment ensures a seamless evolution from today’s requirements through 5G, pre-6G, and ultimately full 6G capabilities.

“The OpenRAN@Brasil initiative provides a unique opportunity for Brazil’s academic and research community to explore the future of open and interoperable telecommunications,” said Fernando Farias, Open RAN Project Coordinator at RNP. “By expanding our national-scale testbed, we empower researchers, startups, and institutions to experiment with advanced technologies in live environments. This effort accelerates national innovation and strengthens Brazil’s position as a global contributor to the evolution of telecommunications.”

“OpenGlobe is proud to collaborate with Arrcus and RNP Brazil on this transformative initiative,” said Victor Proscurchin, CEO of OpenGlobe LATAM. “Operating from our U.S. headquarters and our Brazilian subsidiary, our mission is to ensure that cutting-edge open networking technologies are integrated and deployed with precision and real-world impact. By combining global expertise with local execution, we are helping build an open, future-ready ecosystem that will benefit operators, enterprises, and communities across Brazil for many years.”

Through this collaboration, OpenGlobe and Arrcus support Brazil’s ambition to lead global telecom innovation by fostering open ecosystems, strengthening public-private partnerships, and developing the next generation of technical talent. The OpenRAN@Brasil initiative positions Brazil as a global contributor to the advancement of open, programmable, and AI-ready telecommunications networks.

About Arrcus

Arrcus is a leading provider of networking software solutions that enable organizations to achieve unmatched scalability, performance, and reliability across their infrastructure. The company is transforming the industry with disaggregated solutions that deliver innovative, agile, and cost-effective networking, empowering businesses to move beyond traditional, monolithic systems and adopt a more flexible, efficient, and scalable approach to modern connectivity.

Arrcus’ team includes world-class technologists with exceptional track records in delivering industry-leading networking products, alongside recognized specialists, operating executives, strategic partners, and top-tier venture capital investors. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit the official website or follow Arrcus on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

About OpenGlobe

OpenGlobe is the first value-added distributor founded as a pure-play provider of Open Networking solutions in Latin America. Headquartered in Florida, USA, OpenGlobe also operates a sales office and lab in São Paulo, Brazil, along with logistics operations in both Florida and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

OpenGlobe’s mission is to build comprehensive solutions based entirely on open networking technologies, with a focus on efficiency, scalability, future readiness, and eliminating vendor lock-in. Its portfolio of qualified suppliers, combined with strong pre-sales and post-sales capabilities, makes OpenGlobe the ideal partner for system integrators and end users seeking cutting-edge technologies, open architectures, and cost-efficient modernization. For more information, visit the official website.