Factor and Dartmouth College Announce Partnership to Fuel Student Success with 24/7 Access to Fresh, Nutritious Meals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factor, America’s leading fresh prepared meal delivery service, and Dartmouth College are excited to announce a strategic partnership that is transforming convenient, healthy campus dining for students, staff, and athletes. Through Dartmouth’s introduction of new Smart Fridges across campus, they are now providing dietitian-designed Factor meals, snacks, and beverages available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Factor partnership and Dartmouth’s Smart Fridge solution helps meet the demanding schedules of the college community. It offers essential support for student-athletes with intense training regimens, students with late-night study sessions, faculty working late, and staff requiring accessible and flexible meal options. The Factor-stocked Smart Fridges are strategically located in high-traffic areas across campus, including residence halls, athletic centers, and academic buildings.

“Dartmouth Dining is thrilled to partner with Factor to offer their high-quality fresh meals and food items to our student population in our smart fridge pods across the campus,” said Jon Plodzik, Director of Dining at Dartmouth College. “Factor has proven to be an extremely popular brand within our offerings and truly fills many of the nourishment needs requested at all hours of the day. Our students and staff just love it.”

Factor Fuels Student Performance

The partnership underscores both Factor’s commitment to making healthy eating an accessible tool and Dartmouth’s commitment to providing superior campus resources that support the well-being of its community. By providing fresh, nutritious, ready-to-heat meals at any hour, Factor and Dartmouth are supporting the success of its students.

Strategic Growth Through Diversified Distribution

This partnership in higher education is a key element of Factor’s strategy to diversify its distribution beyond direct-to-consumer delivery and into new channels such as campuses, hospitals, residential buildings, hospitality, corporate offices, and retail locations.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Dartmouth College," said Adam Park, Managing Director for Factor US. "This collaboration is a demonstration of how Factor continues to evolve its business model to make healthy eating an accessible tool for students and student athletes. We are committed to using this blueprint to extend our campus footprint to even more universities next year and continue to support the well-being of students and faculty."

While Factor successfully provides fresh prepared meals to traditional campus cafeterias at many academic institutions nationwide, the Dartmouth partnership represents a full solution approach. Branded Smart Fridges are a scalable business-to-business solution that meet the evolving demands for immediate, fresh food options in non-traditional settings.

To learn more about how Factor is supporting universities and businesses, visit https://www.factor75.com/pages/factor-for-business.

ABOUT FACTOR

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company’s weekly rotating menu of 100 weekly meals and 70+ add-on options, including smoothies, juices, snacks and more, are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Factor delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit Factormeals.com.

ABOUT HELLOFRESH GROUP

The HelloFresh Group is a global digital-native CPG company and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q2 2025, the HelloFresh Group delivered c. 215 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com.