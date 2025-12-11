Udemy and Workera Partner to Build Workforce of the Future with Integrated Skills Intelligence Offering

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a global AI-powered skills acceleration platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with Workera, a leading AI-powered skills verification platform. We believe this strategic partnership will provide organizations with a unified, data-driven way to understand workforce capabilities, identify skill gaps, and demonstrate the impact of targeted learning at scale.

The partnership brings together Workera’s skills assessments, designed to show where teams stand and where gaps exist, with Udemy’s expert-led courses and guided learning paths, to help employees build the skills they need. This creates an end-to-end solution that will better position us to help organizations understand strengths, deliver relevant training, and monitor improvement over time.

“Our customers need clarity on what skills their teams have today and what they must build for tomorrow,” said Hugo Sarrazin, President and CEO at Udemy. “By partnering with Workera, we’re uniting rigorous assessment with Udemy’s trusted global learning platform to create a powerful, data-driven solution that helps organizations build more resilient, innovative, future-ready teams.”

As AI reshapes jobs and expectations, the pressure to upskill has never been higher. Udemy’s 2026 Global Learning & Skills Trends Report—based on insights from more than 17,000 enterprise customers—shows surging demand for practical GenAI skills, alongside sustained investment in leadership and human skills. Organizations need more than one-off training; they need a continuous, measurable way to build the skills that matter most.

“Workera’s mission is to help organizations deeply understand their workforce capabilities through precise, role-aligned assessment and validation,” said Kian Katanforoosh, Founder and CEO at Workera. “Partnering with Udemy means those insights are instantly connected to one of the world’s most robust learning ecosystems. Together, we enable companies to identify and bridge skills gaps, to deliver real, measurable progress.”

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) is an AI-powered skills acceleration platform transforming how companies and individuals across the world build the capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving workplace. By combining on-demand, multi-language content with real-time innovation, Udemy delivers personalized experiences that empower organizations to scale workforce development and help individuals build the technical, business, and soft skills most relevant to their careers. Today, thousands of companies, including Ericsson, Samsung SDS America, On24, Tata Consultancy Services, The World Bank, and Volkswagen, rely on Udemy Business for its enterprise solutions to build agile, future-ready teams. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco, with hubs across the United States, Australia, India, Ireland, Mexico, and Türkiye.

About Workera

Workera is pioneering the future of skills technology, reimagining how organizations align business needs with verified skills data to future-fit their workforce and accelerate productivity and innovation. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and recognized by World Economic Forum’s Tech Pioneers, TIME’s Best EdTech Companies 2025, Inc 5000, and Josh Bersin’s HR Tech AI Trailblazers, Workera leverages proprietary AI agents to deliver unparalleled insights into workforce capabilities, utilizing a state-of-the-art skills ontology and large language models for the most precise skill measurements available. Workera was named in Fast Company’s exclusive Most Innovative Companies list alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at www.workera.ai.