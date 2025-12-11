-

Voltagrid and Halliburton Make 400 MW Power Commitment to Accelerate Data Center Growth in the Eastern Hemisphere

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) and VoltaGrid today announced a significant milestone in their strategic collaboration. The companies have secured manufacturing for 400 megawatts (MW) of modular natural gas power systems for delivery in 2028 to support the development of data centers across the Eastern Hemisphere.

This investment demonstrates the companies’ commitment to focus on innovative, sustainable energy solutions that meet evolving global infrastructure requirements. The collaboration combines Halliburton’s operational expertise and global footprint with VoltaGrid’s proven distributed power platform to deliver reliable, scalable, and efficient power for hyperscale data centers, critical to supporting artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital transformation.

Powering digital growth

  • 400 MW of modular natural gas power
  • Designed for deployment to meet hyperscale data center requirements
  • Lower emissions profile compared to conventional diesel generation

“Customers require unprecedented levels of power to support their digital infrastructure growth,” said Jeff Miller, chairman, president, and CEO. “This investment demonstrates our ability to deliver power solutions that support growth and performance at scale.”

Nathan Ough, VoltaGrid, CEO, added: “The Eastern Hemisphere represents a transformational opportunity for data center investment and associated power generation. We are excited about collaborating with Halliburton and making our first capital commitment to the region. Utilizing the proven VoltaGrid platform will enable expedited growth of our international collaboration with Halliburton.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

