ONELIFE Senior Living Goes All in on SafelyYou Even Before Pilot Concludes

ONELIFE Senior Living, a provider dedicated to wholeheartedly supporting, enhancing, and empowering the lives of each resident, colleague, and family they serve, announced they are going all in across their portfolio with SafelyYou, the leader in empowering safer, more person-centered care across senior living through proven AI, industry-changing hardware, and remote expert clinicians. The decision was made even before the pilot concluded, and expands SafelyYou to all 13 of ONELIFE's communities.

A forward-thinking provider, ONELIFE chose the innovative SafelyYou as its AI technology partner to help raise the standard of care in its communities, addressing the critical issue of resident falls with SafelyYou Safety AI™. According to SafelyYou data, 95% of falls go unwitnessed, and when staff can’t see how a fall occurred or know for certain its severity, they have to adhere to a “when in doubt, send them out” policy, which can result in unnecessary ER visits. In fact, the same data shows that only 3% of on-the-ground events require emergency services.

Certainty reduces send-outs and documentation, saving time and costs.

SafelyYou Safety AI™ provides staff with clear video of on-the-ground events, empowering them to see with certainty if an incident was a true fall or an intentional self-lowering—and help provide the right care, right away. In just 74 days across two communities, SafelyYou detected 174 intentional self-lowering events, which means:

Staff had a clear understanding of when a true fall event did or did not occur, helping to save significant hours on documentation.

Families and communities may avoid unnecessary ER send-outs, potentially saving costs.

Residents’ needs may be more clearly revealed and better met, which could lead to better care.

ONELIFE CEO Dan Williams stated, “From the start, SafelyYou has wowed us. Even at the implementation stage, we were thoroughly impressed. And now, with the early impact, the decision to add SafelyYou to every ONELIFE community was an easy one. Understanding these intentional self-lowerings and the frequency with which they occur makes a tremendous difference in the time staff spends documenting and our ability to provide the right care when an incident occurs.”

Rapid response can save lives.

In addition, ONELIFE improved its response time to on-the-ground events to less than two minutes in both pilot communities, compared to the reported average of 40 minutes. This is critical because:

Extended time on the ground after a fall increases risk for residents, from both potential fall-related injuries and comorbidities associated with prolonged immobilization.

It may also double the risk of death.

However, SafelyYou data shows that SafelyYou Safety AI™ detects on-the-ground events with over 99% accuracy—and care staff is immediately notified for assistance. Which means residents can help faster at the most critical moments.

Continued commitment to elevated care.

The early pilot results were so impressive—with such measurable impact—that ONELIFE not only expanded SafelyYou across its portfolio, but will also expand the services it offers from the AI leader senior living relies on, continuing to demonstrate the provider’s commitment to elevated care. In addition to SafelyYou Safety AI™, ONELIFE communities will offer SafelyYou Staffing AI™, which helps communities to:

Ambiently and accurately measure care, and staff accordingly.

Recognize when residents are above or below care plans to more quickly identify changes in acuity, and tailor those plans as needed.

Bill precisely for provided care.

More SafelyYou services supporting more residents, staff, and communities, means greater care quality—and greater clinical and financial impact—across the ONELIFE portfolio.

SafelyYou founder & CEO George Netscher said, “We’re so incredibly excited to support all ONELIFE communities. Immediate impact like we’ve seen here really is game-changing for organizations. We’re saving time for staff, saving costs for families and communities, and above all, empowering care that better meets residents’ needs. As we expand our services, that will only grow. And we look forward to driving even greater results.”

About ONELIFE Senior Living

Founded in 2009, Denver-based ONELIFE Senior Living is a family-owned developer and operator of a growing collection of independent, assisted living and memory care communities designed to provide seniors with the care, support and encouragement they need to live healthy, happy lives.

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company’s passionate mission is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing hardware, and remote expert clinicians.

SafelyYou is solving critical challenges in senior living, from resident falls and ER visits to staffing concerns, LOS, and NOI. All helping ensure that communities reach both their clinical and financial goals.

SafelyYou is used by skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities all across North America—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019), a winner of the McKnight’s Tech Partner of the Year, and has been named to Fortune’s Impact 20 list.

For more on SafelyYou, visit: https://safely-you.com/

Connect with SafelyYou on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/safelyyou