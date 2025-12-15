Hyundai Translead and Hyundai Capital America Partner to Enhance Financing Experience

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyundai Translead is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hyundai Capital America (HCA), the captive finance arm of Hyundai Motor Group in the United States. Together, as Hyundai Translead Capital, they will provide tailored, competitive financing solutions that will support Hyundai Translead’s customers and dealer network, streamlining the financing process.

Hyundai Translead Capital will serve as the exclusive finance provider and support Hyundai Translead’s full range of products including dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies, dollies, and the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck. It will offer a comprehensive suite of financial products such as retail loans and leases tailored to meet the unique needs of commercial fleets, owner-operators, and dealers.

“This partnership allows us to offer a seamless, customer-centric financing experience that aligns with our commitment to operational excellence,” said Sean Kenney, CEO of Hyundai Translead. “Hyundai Capital America’s deep understanding of our business and shared brand values makes them an ideal partner.”

“We’re proud to partner with Hyundai Translead to offer financing solutions and venture beyond automotive lending,” said Jim Drotman, President and CEO of Hyundai Capital America. “Our goal is to empower the Hyundai Motor Group and its affiliates to grow stronger by delivering services that reflect our shared values and drive long-term success.”

Hyundai Translead Capital marks a step forward in delivering smarter, faster, and more accessible financing, empowering dealers and customers to drive growth with confidence.

About Hyundai Capital America

Hyundai Capital America (HCA) is one of the largest auto finance companies in the U.S. supporting the financial services needs of Hyundai Motor America, Genesis Motor America, and Kia America. Through the Hyundai Motor Finance®, Genesis Finance®, and Kia Finance America® brands, HCA offers installment loans, leasing, and financing products to consumer and business customers across the U.S., as well as inventory, real estate, and operating capital financing for Hyundai, Genesis and Kia dealerships. For over 35 years, HCA has effectively served more than 2.7 million customers and more than 1,800 dealers nationwide. In addition to its headquarters in Orange County, California, HCA has customer support centers in Atlanta, Georgia and Dallas, Texas.

About Hyundai Translead

Founded in 1989, Hyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America, producing dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, truck bodies, and dollies. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, and wholly owned by Hyundai Motor Group, the company leverages advanced engineering and manufacturing to deliver customer-focused transportation solutions. In addition to its manufacturing leadership, Hyundai Translead is also the exclusive distributor of Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in North America, a sustainable solution designed to expand fleet options towards zero-tailpipe emission logistics.