Storen Financial Establishes Strategic Alliance with Dynasty to Enhance Wealth Management Model

Dynasty Financial Partners welcomes Storen Financial, an Indiana-based comprehensive financial services firm managing approximately $500 million in client assets and serving over 5,000 business, tax and investment clients.

As a local institution for over 50 years, Storen Financial offers wealth management, financial planning, tax strategy and investment services to individuals, families and businesses. Their comprehensive approach offers solutions for personalized financial guidance from business advisory to family-centered planning and intentional wealth transfer.

The team includes four equity partners, multiple CPAs and EAs as well as a growing number of advisory professionals totaling over 40 in-house staff.

“This partnership will enable us to tap into Dynasty’s full suite of institutional-quality services—including advanced technology, investment solutions, operational infrastructure and capital markets access,” said Greg Storen, Managing Partner and CEO of the firm. “Dynasty’s support lets us stay independent while enhancing our offering across the board.”

For Tim Oden, Chief Growth Officer at Dynasty, Storen Financial is primed for growth. "Greg and his team understand that, now more than ever, clients prefer getting financial advice from independent fiduciary teams," he said. "We’re excited to help them build on their decades of success."

About Storen Financial

Storen Financial is an established independent investment and accounting firm in the Indianapolis area, headquartered in Zionsville, serving clients in 43 states. As a local institution for over 50 years with a focus on team, family, and community involvement, Storen prides itself on forward thinking innovations and dedicated customer service. Storen Financial offers year-round, comprehensive options that implement tax-saving strategies to help individual and business clients pursue financial goals.

About Dynasty

For more than 15 years, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management by providing access to an open-architecture platform of software and technology tools, business services, and holistic investment management capabilities delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools, and services provide advisory firms with Sup-ported Independence to better serve their clients as they launch, scale, and grow. Dynasty owns and operates one of the largest investment platforms in the RIA space offering a vast selection of investment solutions, as well as a leading investment bank dedicated to serving the asset and wealth management industry.

