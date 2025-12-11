Xsight Labs X2 Switch to Enable Next-Generation Starlink Satellites and Deliver Gigabit Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsight Labs, an innovator in high-performance connectivity silicon, today announced that Starlink, the world’s most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering broadband, will leverage the Xsight X2 Programmable Ethernet switch to serve as the high-speed networking core for its next-generation Starlink V3 satellites.

Each V3 Starlink satellite is designed to deliver more than 1 terabit per second (Tbps) of fronthaul throughput, more than 10× the capacity delivered by Starlink V2 Mini satellites, and about 160 gigabits per second (Gbps) of uplink capacity. Starlink’s global broadband service depends on processing and routing large volumes of real-time data, including inter-satellite optical link traffic, orbital mesh routing decisions, adaptive beam steering, and the high-throughput downlink required to serve its customers.

The X2 delivers 12.8 Tbps of switching capacity using state-of-the-art 100G SerDes and TSMC’s N5 process, providing a power-efficient, ultra-low-latency data path built for harsh environments. Its fully programmable architecture allows it to dynamically adapt to evolving orbital networking demands, ensuring optimal performance across a wide range of satellite workloads. This unmatched performance enables Starlink to offer fiber-like satellite internet speeds to people all over the world, including rural and underserved areas.

Alongside its demonstrated flexibility and networking performance, the X2 also passed a full suite of environmental qualification tests in extreme environments, including vibration, radiation, temperature and thermal stress, confirming its readiness for deployment in orbital missions.

Availability

Xsight’s X2 switch is available today and will be leveraged in Starlink V3 satellites launching on SpaceX’s Starship.

Xsight Lab’s broad portfolio, including the complementary E1 solution, further strengthens Xsight’s ability to support diverse next-generation network architectures.

Perspectives

“Starlink demands next-generation networking capabilities to quickly expand access to high-speed internet all around the world,” said Michael Nicolls, VP Starlink Engineering, SpaceX. “Xsight’s X2 chip will form an integral part of the terabit routing needs of the next generation of Starlink satellites.”

“We are extremely proud to partner with Starlink to bring connectivity worldwide. Low-Earth orbit satellite connectivity presents some of the toughest networking challenges imaginable,” said Yossi Meyouhas, CEO, Xsight Labs. “With the X2 switch, we’re delivering an integrated, high-performance solution that handles massive data flows with ultra-low power while remaining resilient in extreme conditions. Our ongoing control and data plane optimizations ensure Starlink can rely on X2 as a next-generation network.”

About Xsight Labs

Xsight Labs is a leading fabless semiconductor company providing intelligent connectivity solutions for next-generation hyperscale, edge and AI data center networks. Xsight Labs’ technology delivers exponential bandwidth growth and unmatched versatility while lowering power and total cost of ownership. Founded in 2017, Xsight Labs is headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel, with additional offices in Kiryat Gat and Haifa, and international offices in Boston, Raleigh, and San Jose in the United States, as well as in Yerevan, Armenia. For additional information, visit www.xsightlabs.com or contact us at sales@xsightlabs.com.

About Starlink

Starlink is the world’s most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.