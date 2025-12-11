Zoox and T-Mobile Arena Join Forces for Futuristic Ride-Hailing

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas' premier sports and live entertainment venue, and Zoox, the autonomous ride-hailing company, have launched a strategic agreement naming Zoox an Official Venue Partner. The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, marks Zoox's first collaboration with a major sports arena and the first-of-its-kind autonomous ride-hailing sponsorship for T-Mobile Arena, creating a new standard for venue accessibility and fan convenience.

T-Mobile Arena is part of a planned service expansion for Zoox, scheduled to become a new and exciting destination available for riders in early 2026 when they can request an autonomous ride to and from the venue. Visitors can look forward to this elevated transportation experience with a dedicated Zoox pickup and drop-off lane at the arena's West VIP entrance, exclusive rider perks, and distinctive Zoox wayfinding signage throughout the arena designed to make it easy for riders to find their robotaxi.

"This represents a transformative moment for both T-Mobile Arena and the future of transportation in Las Vegas," said Sally Bae, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas. "By integrating Zoox's innovative autonomous vehicle technology into our venue operations, we're not only enhancing accessibility for the millions of fans who visit us each year but also reinforcing our commitment to bringing cutting-edge experiences to our guests. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for how premier entertainment venues can embrace the future of mobility."

This new relationship builds upon Zoox's growing presence in the Las Vegas sports and entertainment ecosystem, where the company has an existing partnership with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, who call T-Mobile Arena home. This new agreement deepens that relationship, making Zoox not only a team partner but an integral part of the venue experience. T-Mobile Arena welcomes over a million visitors annually for more than 100 events, including Vegas Golden Knights games, major headline entertainment, concerts, special events, and much more.

"T-Mobile Arena has long been at the heart of Las Vegas' incredible sports and entertainment scene, and we're thrilled to offer a new transportation option for guests of this premier venue,” said Michael White, Chief Product Officer, Zoox. “Zoox is redefining how people move through Las Vegas - in a purpose-built robotaxi that extends the curated experience beyond the arena, keeping the energy alive so you can savor the moment with friends. As we continue our Las Vegas service expansion, adding premier destinations like T-Mobile Arena demonstrates our commitment to connecting riders to the experiences that matter most."

In addition to enhancing the fan journey, Zoox’s sponsorship will also come to life via prominent brand integration throughout the venue, including Zoox branding on the main concourse bar, inclusion in digital signage and wayfinding signs throughout the Arena, and mention in the visitor “Know Before You Go” emails about venue transportation.

The collaboration expands Zoox's growing presence in Las Vegas, which the company has called home since 2019. Earlier this year Zoox launched its autonomous ride-hailing service in Las Vegas which currently connects riders to several of the city's most popular destinations, including Resorts World Las Vegas, AREA15, and Topgolf, with Sphere and T-Mobile Arena set to become the newest stops available to riders next year.

As Las Vegas continues its evolution as a hub for innovation and world-class entertainment, the relationship between T-Mobile Arena and Zoox represents a natural convergence of technology and enhanced fan experience. Furthermore, the collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to pioneering new solutions that enhance convenience, accessibility, and enjoyment for Las Vegas residents and the millions of visitors who come to experience the city's unparalleled entertainment offerings.

Fans attending events at the arena will be able to request Zoox vehicles through the Zoox mobile app, selecting T-Mobile Arena as either their pickup or drop-off destination from another location in the service area. Following the service launch in early 2026, both organizations will explore additional on-site activations and fan engagement opportunities to further enhance the game-day experience.

ABOUT ZOOX

Based in Foster City, CA, Zoox is reinventing personal transportation–building a safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable future on the road. At the core of its vision is a purpose-built robotaxi that offers the world a better way to ride. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology and a focus on the rider experience, Zoox is transforming urban mobility with its comprehensive and cohesive autonomous ride-hailing service. Zoox is an independent subsidiary of Amazon.

ABOUT T-MOBILE ARENA

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between Park MGM and New York-New York, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events, family shows and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city’s first professional sports team, as well as UFC’s exclusive Las Vegas arena destination. The venue, named the No. 1 venue on Billboard Magazine’s 2018 Arena Power List as well as the “Best New Major Concert Venue” by Pollstar Magazine in 2016, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Designed and built to prioritize environmental sustainability, T-Mobile Arena was awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design® (LEED) Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2016. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit T-MobileArena.com or follow on Facebook, X and Instagram.