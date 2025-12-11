Priority Health Partners With Kivo Health to Deliver AI-Powered Virtual COPD Care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan serving more than 1.3 million members, has partnered with Kivo Health, a leading provider of AI-powered virtual pulmonary rehabilitation and care for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), to expand access to virtual, at-home care for members living with COPD across Michigan.

COPD affects more than 600,000 Michiganders and is a leading cause of hospitalizations and health care costs nationwide. These services, available to Priority Health Medicare, Medicaid and HIDE-SNP members, help manage symptoms, improve quality of life and avoid preventable hospitalizations.

“At Priority Health, our top priority is ensuring our members have access to the care they need, when and where they need it. By partnering with Kivo Health, we’re helping members manage their condition from the comfort of home,” said Nick Gates, president of Priority Health. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to improving health outcomes and enhancing quality of life for those living with chronic conditions.”

Members will have access to Kivo Health’s virtual COPD care program, which combines personalized treatment plans, remote monitoring and live coaching. This innovative approach provides tools and support to help members stay active and improve overall quality of life without the need for frequent in-person visits.

“This partnership is a powerful example of how novel care models can complement traditional care to expand access,” said Victor Sadauskas, MD, CEO of Kivo Health. “Together with Priority Health, we’re ensuring that people living with COPD receive the ongoing support they need - when and where they need it.”

About Priority Health:

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering an extensive portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than 1.3 million members each year and offering a broad network of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health.

About Kivo Health:

Kivo Health provides AI-powered virtual rehabilitation and chronic care for people living with COPD and other respiratory diseases. Its scalable platform helps health plans and providers deliver value-based, outcomes-driven care nationwide. Learn more at kivohealth.com.