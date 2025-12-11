Universal Ads Welcomes New Major Publishers to the Universal Audience Network, Unlocking Even More Premium Streaming Content for Social-First Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Ads, which enables brands of any size to create, buy, and measure ads across premium video, today announced that another round of leading third-party publishers has joined the Universal Audience Network, bringing the total to more than 20 and giving brands new ways to reach qualified audiences at scale, all in one place. The new publisher partners include Cox Media, Philo, Samsung Ads, Telly, and Vevo.

Another round of leading third-party publishers has joined the Universal Audience Network, bringing the total to more than 20 and giving brands new ways to reach qualified audiences at scale, all in one place. Share

“Universal Ads continues to make TV buying easy by consolidating fragmented, premium supply into one self-service platform, covering every major kind of high-quality viewing experience, from programmers and cable providers to distributors, smart TVs, VOD, FAST, and more,” said Adam Royle, Head of Publishers, Universal Ads. “This latest curated addition of leading publishers is another step in our mission to grow premium video as a category for businesses, especially those new to TV advertising, while creating new demand for our partners.”

“Our partnership with Universal Ads not only enables advertisers to leverage our massive Samsung TV Plus footprint within the Universal Audience Network, but will deliver enhanced campaign efficiency with precision and scale,” said Joe Melaragno, Head of Channel Sales, Samsung Ads. “As the leading smart TV brand globally for nearly two decades, we’re excited to see how this collaboration can further help advertisers maximize reach across Samsung’s nearly 60 million US households to optimize business outcomes.”

“Cox Media has continually evolved and invested in our product portfolio to meet audiences where they are and create frictionless, results-driven experiences for advertisers,” said Susy Schwede, Head of Product and Sales Enablement, Cox Media. “The Universal Ads partnership helps us empower brands to reach valuable audiences in premium video environments with greater ease and efficiency.”

With Universal Ads, typically social-first advertisers can easily run campaigns across the inventory of leading publishers who are part of the Universal Audience Network. In doing so, brands can reach more than 90% of U.S. households in the most premium video environments.

"Our partnership with Universal Ads opens up Vevo inventory to new demand, especially from indie agencies, in a self-serve capacity for the first time. Furthermore, the platform gives Vevo the opportunity to build and curate packages, providing buyers with more flexibility and ease in transacting," said Matt Burgess, Vice President, Ad Tech & Programmatic, Vevo.

"Philo's primary focus is connecting brands with highly engaged audiences across our premium, brand-safe CTV inventory," said Aulden Kaye Yi, Head of Advertising Partnerships, Philo. "Our partnership with Universal Ads further extends that goal – giving SMB advertisers a streamlined, scalable way to reach viewers on the biggest screen in the house."

“Telly’s dual-screen design and persistent Smart Home Screen create a deeper, daily relationship with the consumer, driving engagement far beyond traditional television,” said Seho Lee, President of Advertising for Telly. “That connection powers a new CTV model built for precision targeting, real measurement, and actionable insights. We’re thrilled to partner with Universal Ads to unlock new capabilities for advertisers of every size to engage and delight consumers on the biggest screen in the home.”

The new round of Universal Ads publisher partners join A+E, AMC Networks, DIRECTV, Estrella MediaCo, Fox Corporation, Fuse Media, LG Ad Solutions, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Roku, Scripps, Spectrum Reach, TelevisaUnivision, Vizio, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Xumo.

About Universal Ads

Universal Ads enables any brand, of any size, to seamlessly make and buy commercials across premium video reaching new qualified audiences at scale. Universal Ads combines premium and brand-safe video content directly from the most influential media companies with the ease and familiarity of social ad buying. It is your one-stop shop for high-quality video ads delivering unmatched scale. Universal Ads is a part of the Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that connects people to moments and experiences that matter. For more information visit www.UniversalAds.com.