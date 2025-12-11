State of Arizona Renews Partnership with Allerium to Advance Next Generation 9-1-1 Services

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--December 11, 2025-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“Comtech” or the “Company”), a global communications technology leader, today announced that its Allerium business segment, formerly known as the Terrestrial & Wireless Networks segment, has renewed its long-standing partnership with the State of Arizona to continue advancing the state’s next generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) services.

This renewal reflects Arizona’s confidence in Allerium’s performance and the strong collaboration that has defined the relationship — one built on flexibility, trust, and innovation in delivering reliable emergency communications statewide. As of mid-2025, all Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in Arizona are receiving 9-1-1 voice calls and text sessions through the state’s Allerium-enabled NG9-1-1 system, ensuring faster, more resilient connectivity for communities across the state.

Under the renewed agreement, Allerium will continue to provide Next Generation Core Services (NGCS), the Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESInet), and Originating Service Provider (OSP) Aggregation — the foundational elements that keep Arizona’s 9-1-1 ecosystem connected. Deployed in less than two years, the statewide solution integrates seamlessly with third-party systems supporting Geographic Information Systems (GIS), call handling, and analytics, creating a secure and interoperable network designed for the future of public safety.

“Our collaboration with Allerium has been defined by partnership and progress,” said Greg Denton, Arizona 9-1-1 Program Administrator. “Their responsiveness and expertise have helped ensure that Arizona’s NG9-1-1 system remains secure, reliable, and ready for what’s next.”

Over the course of the partnership, Allerium and the Arizona 9-1-1 Program have worked together on multiple system enhancements and expansions to strengthen statewide emergency communications and support PSAPs and first responders in the field.

“Arizona has been a trusted partner since the earliest stages of its NG9-1-1 journey,” said Tom Guthrie, Chief Operating Officer at Allerium. “Together, we’ve built one of the most advanced, reliable, and collaborative statewide systems in the nation. This renewal reflects our shared commitment to continuous improvement and the citizens who depend on this vital service.”

Allerium remains committed to supporting Arizona’s leadership in public safety technology — when every connection counts.

