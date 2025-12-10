Red Rocks Credit Union Introduces Roxie, a New Virtual Assistant Designed to Transform Member Service

LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Rocks Credit Union has launched Roxie, a new virtual assistant that brings members faster, friendlier and more modern support. The technology reflects the credit union’s growing leadership in digital innovation across the financial services industry. Roxie is available by phone around the clock and is designed to give members quick access to account information, help with everyday questions and a smoother service experience any time they need it.

The launch positions Red Rocks among the earliest credit unions in the country to deploy a fully conversational, voice-first assistant built on advanced, agentic AI. The credit union expects the technology to manage more than half of routine inquiries by the end of the year, allowing staff to focus on complex interactions and expanding service capacity without additional headcount.

Red Rocks built Roxie in partnership with interface.ai, a leading provider of intelligent service technology for community financial institutions. The platform enables natural conversation, secure authentication and fast information retrieval, reducing wait times and streamlining access for members.

“Roxie reflects our commitment to stay ahead of what our members need,” said Darius Wise, President and CEO of Red Rocks Credit Union. “People expect service that is simple, personal and fast. Our focus is on creating tools that make their financial lives easier while preserving the human connection that defines who we are. Roxie is an important milestone in our long-term vision to deliver a more responsive and future-ready credit union.”

Elevating the Member Experience

Roxie helps members check balances, review recent transactions, find branch information and get answers to common questions through natural voice interaction. Members can call in at any time and receive help immediately without waiting. Roxie verifies identity using multifactor authentication, which keeps member information protected throughout every interaction.

The new system also supports greater accessibility and provides consistent service during peak call times and after hours. Other institutions using similar technology have seen improved call resolution, reduced wait times and higher satisfaction among both members and staff.

Red Rocks selected interface.ai for its focus on community financial institutions and its strong record in security and compliance. The company’s platform is ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 Type II attested, and aligns with major financial data protection standards.

“Technology is evolving quickly and we want to shape that progress in a way that strengthens relationships rather than replaces them,” said Josh Henderson, Senior Vice President of IT at Red Rocks Credit Union. “Roxie helps our team focus on the conversations that require a human touch while giving members more control and convenience in the moments that matter. It also lays the foundation for future capabilities that will help us serve members even more effectively.”

Leading the Wave of Innovation

The launch comes at a time when credit unions nationwide are exploring how new technologies can support expanded service hours, reduce cost-to-serve and meet rising expectations for fast, intuitive support. Red Rocks views Roxie as a significant step in its broader strategy to use thoughtful, responsible innovation to enhance financial well-being for its members.

The credit union plans to expand Roxie’s capabilities over time, including support for more advanced transactions and deeper financial insights as member needs evolve.

Roxie is now available to all Red Rocks Credit Union members. More information is available at redrocks.org/virtual-assistant.

About Red Rocks

Red Rocks Credit Union has been serving Colorado communities since 1979 with a mission to enrich lives through personalized financial solutions, compassionate service, and community leadership. Based in Littleton, Red Rocks serves nearly 18,000 members across Arapahoe, Douglas, and Jefferson Counties, offering both in-person support and modern digital banking tools, including a mobile app and robust online services. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, Red Rocks is committed to helping individuals and families thrive across all stages of life. The credit union’s leadership has been recognized with honors including the Titan 100 Award, as well as recognition from FinAI News and the ColoradoBiz C-Level Awards, reinforcing the credit union’s trusted, community-first approach to service. For more information, visit www.redrocks.org.