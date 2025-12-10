ORCA Computing Collaborates with ST Engineering to Explore Quantum Technology for Advancing Cybersecurity

LONDON & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ORCA Computing, a leading quantum computing company, today announced a collaboration with ST Engineering to advance cybersecurity outcomes by applying quantum technology to threat detection. The project focuses on developing cyber anomaly detection using quantum machine learning (QML), a next-generation approach to identifying and mitigating malicious activity in complex digital environments.

“Our collaboration with ST Engineering highlights how quantum acceleration is already being applied to practical, high-value use cases.” - Richard Murray Share

As cyber threats grow in frequency and sophistication, traditional detection methods face increasing limitations in processing the scale and complexity of real-world data. This collaboration leverages ORCA’s photonic quantum processors, enabling ST Engineering to deploy quantum-accelerated anomaly detection models that can identify subtle patterns of malicious behavior that would otherwise be missed by classical systems.

The algorithm development applies quantum-enhanced machine learning and optimization techniques to cybersecurity scenarios such as intrusion detection, data exfiltration prevention, and real-time monitoring of large-scale networks. Running these applications on ORCA’s PT Series photonic quantum systems will potentially shorten timelines for industrial relevance, moving quantum cybersecurity from theoretical concept to operational reality.

“Our collaboration with ST Engineering highlights how quantum acceleration is already being applied to practical, high-value use cases,” said Richard Murray, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of ORCA Computing. “By combining ORCA’s photonic quantum processors with ST Engineering’s deep cybersecurity expertise, we are laying the groundwork for scalable, deployable and commercially relevant quantum solutions in anomaly detection and beyond.”

“At ST Engineering, we are committed to staying ahead of evolving cyber threats by advancing next-generation security technologies. We will initially evaluate quantum machine learning algorithms for detecting anomalies across diverse datasets and network architectures. Over time, we anticipate expanding quantum applications into broader security domains, reinforcing resilience in critical infrastructure, transportation, and defense systems,” said Vrizlynn Thing, Senior Vice President and Head of the Cybersecurity Strategic Technology Centre at ST Engineering.

ORCA Computing’s partnership with ST Engineering, demonstrates how real-world use cases in machine learning and optimization are accelerating the timeline for quantum industrial relevance, and driving next-generation cybersecurity solutions closer to real-world deployment.

About ORCA Computing

ORCA Computing, headquartered in London, UK, with offices in the United States, is a leading developer and provider of full-stack photonic quantum computing systems. The company delivers an innovative approach to quantum computing, providing robust, high-performance, and data center-standard systems for machine learning, generative AI and optimization workloads. ORCA Computing has successfully delivered ten on-premises quantum computers to leading global customers, including the UK National Quantum Computing Centre, Montana State University, and the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center.

For more information, please visit https://orcacomputing.com