iA Financial Group Partners with Empathy to Deliver Comprehensive Bereavement Support to Canadians

QUEBEC CITY & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iA Financial Group, one of Canada’s largest life insurers and a leader in wealth management, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Empathy, the technology company transforming how families navigate life’s most difficult moments. Beginning in Spring 2026, Canadian beneficiaries of iA’s Individual Life products will gain access to Empathy’s award-winning Loss Support solution—an innovative blend of advanced technology and human-first care designed to provide emotional, logistical, and administrative assistance during bereavement.

“At iA, every decision starts with the client. This partnership reinforces our belief that insurance is more than financial protection—it’s about standing beside families when they need it most. By combining cutting-edge technology with deeply human care, we offer beneficiaries not only guidance but genuine compassion during one of life’s hardest experiences,” said Renée Laflamme, Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement.

What Families Can Expect

Through this collaboration, iA beneficiaries will benefit from:

Dedicated Care Managers offering one-on-one guidance and emotional support

Step-by-step plans for funeral arrangements, estate administration, taxes, and more

for funeral arrangements, estate administration, taxes, and more Practical tools to close accounts, prevent fraud, and organize essential paperwork

to close accounts, prevent fraud, and organize essential paperwork Comprehensive grief resources , including expert audio guides, articles, and meditations

, including expert audio guides, articles, and meditations Multi-channel access via app, web, email, or phone—ensuring help is always within reach

Empathy’s approach is rooted in real-life impact: According to the company, families using its services report saving an average of 189 hours and significantly reducing stress during one of life’s most challenging times.

A Shared Vision for Compassionate Innovation

“iA’s commitment to meeting families with genuine care at their most vulnerable moments aligns deeply with what drives us at Empathy,” said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. “Navigating loss is overwhelming—emotionally, logistically, and financially. Together, we ensure people have a clear path forward, a dedicated human by their side, and the tools they need to feel supported every step of the way.”

This initiative positions iA as an industry leader, redefining bereavement support to go far beyond financial benefits. By offering comprehensive care that combines compassion, innovation, and practical assistance, iA ensures every family experiences trust, understanding, and peace of mind.

iA is committed to sustainability and believe supporting physical, mental, and financial health helps families thrive now and fosters long-term resilience.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

About Empathy

Empathy is a leading technology company transforming the way people plan for and navigate life’s toughest moments. Serving more than 45 million policyholders across North America with Loss Support, Empathy partners with eight of the top ten U.S. life insurance carriers and handles one in five life insurance claims in the U.S. beyond the payout. With $162 million in funding from top-tier venture firms including Index Ventures, General Catalyst, and Adams Street Partners, as well as strategic investment from global financial institutions and Empathy Alliance partners, Empathy combines cutting-edge innovation with compassion to provide unparalleled support for bereavement, estate management, legacy planning, and more. Recognized by Apple, Google Play, and Fast Company, Empathy is redefining the standard for modern family care. Learn more at empathy.com.

