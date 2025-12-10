Adobe Makes Creativity Accessible for Everyone with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express and Adobe Acrobat in ChatGPT

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today launched Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express and Adobe Acrobat for ChatGPT, bringing its industry-leading creative and productivity apps to the platform’s 800 million users. Adobe apps for ChatGPT builds upon the company’s innovation in agentic AI, enabling everyone to easily enhance vacation photos, design event invitations and create polished, professional documents simply by describing what they want to achieve with their words. By combining the power of Adobe’s creative technology with ChatGPT’s conversational interface, Adobe apps for ChatGPT make creativity accessible for everyone.

“We’re thrilled to bring Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat directly into ChatGPT, combining our creative innovations with the ease of ChatGPT to make creativity accessible for everyone,” said David Wadhwani, president, digital media, Adobe. “Now hundreds of millions of people can edit with Photoshop simply by using their own words, right inside a platform that’s already part of their day-to-day.”

The launch of Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat for ChatGPT builds on Adobe’s ongoing innovation in conversational experiences powered by agentic AI and the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Earlier this year, Adobe launched Acrobat Studio, a destination for productivity and creativity that transforms static documents into interactive, AI-powered workspaces where people can ask questions, get insights, and easily create stand-out content from their PDFs. At Adobe MAX, Adobe introduced AI Assistants for Photoshop and Adobe Express that empower everyone to create using their own words and refine results using the company’s world-class tools. Adobe also previewed an upcoming AI Assistant for Adobe Firefly that will empower creators to quickly turn their ideas into finished content by working across multiple Adobe apps and beyond.

Adobe’s Top Creative and Productivity Apps Now in ChatGPT

Adobe apps for ChatGPT bring Adobe’s category-defining tools to people who may be new to its apps. The apps provide users with many popular features they need to create within the chat, where they can make conversational edits or take control using Adobe’s intuitive tools like sliders in Photoshop to adjust image brightness or contrast.

Accessing Adobe’s apps in ChatGPT is as simple as typing the name of the app followed by an instruction. For example, to blur the background of an image with Photoshop, user can type: “Adobe Photoshop, help me blur the background of this image.” ChatGPT then automatically surfaces the app and uses contextual understanding to guide the user through the action. To learn more about how to get started with Adobe apps for ChatGPT, read here.

With Adobe apps for ChatGPT, users can:

Easily edit and uplevel images with Adobe Photoshop: Adjust a specific part of an image, fine tune image settings like brightness, contrast and exposure, and apply creative effects like Glitch and Glow – all while preserving the quality of the image.

Adjust a specific part of an image, fine tune image settings like brightness, contrast and exposure, and apply creative effects like Glitch and Glow – all while preserving the quality of the image. Create and personalize designs with Adobe Express: Browse Adobe Express’ extensive library of professional designs to find the best one for any moment, fill in the text, replace images, animate designs and iterate on edits – all directly inside the chat and without needing to switch to another app – to create standout content for any occasion.

Browse Adobe Express’ extensive library of professional designs to find the best one for any moment, fill in the text, replace images, animate designs and iterate on edits – all directly inside the chat and without needing to switch to another app – to create standout content for any occasion. Transform and organize documents with Adobe Acrobat: Edit PDFs directly in the chat, extract text or tables, organize and merge multiple files, compress files and convert them to PDF while keeping formatting and quality intact. Acrobat for ChatGPT also enables people to easily redact sensitive details.

By delivering intuitive actions in ChatGPT, Adobe is expanding access to its most popular apps, reaching new audiences where they already work. For anyone who wants the full power and precision of Adobe’s tools, it’s seamless to move from ChatGPT into Adobe’s native apps and pick up right where they left off.

Pricing and Availability

Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat for ChatGPT are free to ChatGPT users globally and available starting today on ChatGPT desktop, web and iOS. Adobe Express for ChatGPT is also available on Android, with support for Photoshop and Acrobat for ChatGPT on Android coming soon.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2025 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.