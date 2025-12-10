-

Cerus Corporation Announces Group Purchasing Agreement with Blood Centers of America

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that it has entered into a group purchasing agreement with Blood Centers of America (BCA), the largest blood supply cooperative in the U.S. BCA member blood centers produce approximately half of the U.S. platelet and cryoprecipitate supply. The agreement covers Cerus’ entire INTERCEPT product line. Under this agreement, Cerus will partner with BCA to drive expanded access to pathogen reduction technology for platelets, plasma and pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex, commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, or IFC, across their blood center membership.

“We are excited to partner with BCA and the 60+ independent community blood centers they represent. This agreement demonstrates our shared commitment to drive innovation and expand access to safer blood products,” said Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus’ chief operating officer. “We believe leveraging BCA’s resource sharing model will enable us to rapidly expand IFC adoption. Furthermore, this agreement provides access to pathogen-reduced platelets for new customers at both the blood center and hospital. I believe this agreement has the potential to be quite positive for BCA, their blood center membership and Cerus.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Cerus. We have a shared commitment to bringing innovation to the transfusion medicine market and are looking forward to a mutually rewarding partnership,” said Bill Block, BCA’s president and chief executive officer. “We believe pathogen inactivation is an important technology in blood safety and are pleased to be working with Cerus to expand availability within our membership.”

Under the terms of the agreement, ongoing production of IFC at BCA member blood centers will move under a resource-sharing model. This structure is designed to facilitate easier access to, and distribution of IFC across all BCA member blood centers and to their hospital customers. Through collaborative training and education initiatives, Cerus and BCA believe these efforts will expand awareness and adoption of pathogen reduction technologies.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. In the U.S., the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex), a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the U.S. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cerus, INTERCEPT and the Cerus logo are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

ABOUT BLOOD CENTERS of AMERICA

Blood Centers of America (BCA) is the largest blood supply network in the U.S., uniquely positioning us to sustain, advocate and mobilize for the nation’s blood supply. Our 60+ independent community blood centers collect and distribute 50% of the nation’s blood supply, delivering reliable service with a profound commitment to the communities we serve. Pairing our deep local knowledge and extensive national network allows us to expand services, resources and cost savings for customers – and make investments in our communities. For more information about BCA, visit https://bca.coop/

Contacts

Tim Lee – Head of Investor Relations
Cerus Corporation
ir@cerus.com
925-288-6128

Industry:

Cerus Corporation

NASDAQ:CERS
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Tim Lee – Head of Investor Relations
Cerus Corporation
ir@cerus.com
925-288-6128

More News From Cerus Corporation

Cerus Corporation Announces Record Results for Third Quarter 2025 and Raises Full Year 2025 Product Revenue Guidance

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a business update. “We continue to make great strides in improving the safety and availability of transfused blood components around the globe and the record quarterly product revenue results reflect that progress. Product revenue growth was driven by strong global commercial execution and growing awareness of the benefits conferred by...

Cerus Corporation Announces Abstracts and Industry Workshop on IFC at the 2025 AABB Annual Meeting

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that it will host an industry workshop on the benefits of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, or IFC, at the 2025 Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB) Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California from October 25 through October 28. The AABB Annual Meeting attracts healthcare professionals, scientists, and...

Cerus Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that its third quarter 2025 financial results will be released on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 P.M. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business overview and outlook. To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit the Investor Rela...
Back to Newsroom