Helium Network Expands to Brazil Through Partnership with Mambo WiFi, Launches International Waitlist

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helium, the leader in decentralized wireless communications today, is announcing a new joint venture with leading Brazilian WiFi company Mambo WiFi, to bring its people-powered wireless network to millions of mobile users in Brazil, marking a major step in Helium’s global expansion. The announcement was made at Solana Breakpoint, where Helium also unveiled an International Waitlist for communities and organizations interested in bringing the Helium Network to their country.

Helium’s people-powered model turns traditional telco infrastructure on its head, enabling everyday people and businesses to deploy Hotspots, small devices that act as mini cell towers, extending mobile coverage and helping offload data from major carriers. Today, the Helium Network spans over 120,000 Hotspots across the U.S. and Mexico, serving nearly 2 million daily users, with Brazil coming online next.

Despite being the largest country in South America, more than half of Brazil remains under-connected, unable to access quality internet service, with over 100 million users relying on shared or public Wi-Fi as their primary way to get online. Mambo Wi-Fi’s 40,000 access points already support major telco carriers nationwide and will serve as a powerful foundation for expanding the Helium Network to millions of mobile users across Brazil as local carriers adopt this people-powered model.

“Our collaboration with Mambo represents a significant milestone in expanding the Helium Network internationally,” said Mario Di Dio, GM of Network at Helium. “Together, we’re tackling the telco market in Brazil and pioneering a new model where people-powered networks deliver affordable, reliable coverage at scale. Mambo’s deep carrier experience and national footprint make them the perfect partner to accelerate this shift, while setting the stage for future carrier collaborations internationally."

The collaboration shows how people-powered networks can enter and scale in new regions faster and at a fraction of the cost of the traditional telco model. As additional regions come online, Helium plans to collaborate with local carriers to seamlessly boost coverage for subscribers through carrier offload, while reducing infrastructure costs.

“Through this collaboration, Mambo and Helium are bringing cutting-edge wireless technology to Brazil’s telco market,” said Katie Angelo Pierozzi, Co-founder and CEO of Mambo WiFi. “Our 40,000 access points will serve as a foundation for the Helium Network, enabling local carriers to adopt this people-powered model to close Brazil’s longstanding connectivity gap, bringing reliable and accessible connectivity to millions of users across the country.”

As part of the Network’s global expansion efforts, Helium’s International Waitlist is now open, welcoming communities, enterprises, and deployment partners worldwide to share their interest in bringing the Helium Network to their region. The waitlist will help guide the next phase of expansion for the Network, prioritizing locations where demand and community readiness are highest.

To bring the Helium Network to your country, sign up for the International Waitlist here.

About Helium

Helium is on a mission to revolutionize connectivity by empowering people to help build a more open, secure, and affordable network. Through its global decentralized network, anyone can create wireless coverage for their community and earn rewards for participating. Together, we’re shaping a future where affordable connectivity and access to information are within reach for everyone, everywhere. Learn more at helium.com.

About Mambo WiFi

Mambo WiFi is a Brazilian SaaS company providing businesses and venues with a full‑service WiFi Hotspot and Captive Portal platform. With more than 40,000 access points deployed across Brazil, the company enables hotspot management, WiFi‑marketing, user‑authentication, analytics, and compliance, turning WiFi connectivity into a growth channel. Mambo WiFi is headquartered in São Paulo and serves brands, airports, smart cities, and service providers. For more information, visit mambowifi.com.