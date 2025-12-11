Crux Adds Obesity Management Medicine to its Newly Launched Employer Benefit Platform

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crux, the first no-fee benefits platform working directly with pharmaceutical companies and employers of all sizes to expand transparent and affordable access to transformative FDA-approved medications, today announced Eli Lilly and Company’s Zepbound® will be the first medication available on its platform.

Employers will be able to contribute non-taxed dollars to lower their employees’ out-of-pocket costs for branded therapies, starting with obesity management medicine. U.S.-based employers can join Crux’s waitlist at getcrux.com to learn more and begin onboarding their organizations and employees. Employers will be able to launch with prescriptions shipping in early 2026.

"Despite overwhelming employee demand, less than half of employer-sponsored insurance plans cover GLP-1 medications for weight management. Those that do are often forced to endure extensive prior authorizations, costly bundled programs, or must limit coverage to patients with diabetes. Meanwhile, out-of-pocket costs for obesity management can put these sought-after medications out of reach for many Americans," said Chip Nash, Co-founder and CEO of Crux. "By working directly with Lilly, Crux makes it easier for America’s workforce to gain access to this breakthrough therapy.”

The company’s innovative model reduces complexity and opacity, enabling:

Pass-Through Pricing : No rebates, onerous reimbursement processes, or PBM involvement

: No rebates, onerous reimbursement processes, or PBM involvement Cost transparency : Employers and employees understand exactly what they're paying with no hidden fees from Crux

: Employers and employees understand exactly what they're paying with no hidden fees from Crux Flexible contributions : Employers set their own subsidy levels based on budget and benefit philosophy

: Employers set their own subsidy levels based on budget and benefit philosophy Streamlined integration: Simple onboarding and no open enrollment restrictions or requirements

Simple onboarding and no open enrollment restrictions or requirements No utilization barriers : No mandatory therapy or coaching programs, but employers can choose their own care-support vendors, if desired

: No mandatory therapy or coaching programs, but employers can choose their own care-support vendors, if desired Pay-per-use model: Employers only pay the elected contribution amount when a prescription is fulfilled

“Employers continue to tell us they want to better support their employees’ health but face real challenges in providing coverage for obesity management medicines,” said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA. “We’re excited to collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to removing friction and providing flexible, transparent solutions for employers, to expand access to obesity management medicines for people who need them.”

Crux plans to expand its platform with additional benefits and innovative new funding options for employers, giving American businesses more choice and flexibility in how they support their workforce.

"Access to obesity management medicine is just the beginning," added Nash. "At Crux, we're building the chassis for a full range of game-changing benefits, so American employees can get what traditional plans have historically been unable to provide: true affordability and accessibility to the therapies they want most."

Crux was incubated by Red Cell Partners and has raised $6.5M in pre-seed funding. The Company launched from stealth in November 2025.

Interested employers can join the waitlist at getcrux.com.

About Crux

Crux is a benefits and lifestyle engagement platform working directly with pharmaceutical companies and employers of all sizes to make transformative medications affordable and accessible. By working directly with drug manufacturers, Crux provides employers with a comprehensive, easy-to-implement solution and empowers employees to access the medicines they want most. Visit us at getcrux.com and follow us on social media (LinkedIn, X, Instagram).