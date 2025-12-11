Kresus Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with Hanwha Investment & Securities to Build Next-Generation Digital Asset Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kresus Labs, a leading Web3 infrastructure company, today announced a strategic partnership with Hanwha Investment & Securities, one of South Korea’s most established financial institutions, to collaboratively build the next generation of secure, scalable, and compliant digital asset infrastructure.

The partnership was formalized during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, where both organizations outlined a shared vision to advance Web3 technologies across digital wallets, tokenization capabilities, and financial-grade blockchain infrastructure.

As part of the collaboration, Kresus will provide its modular enterprise wallet platform, tokenization engine, and multi-chain Web3 mini apps, enabling Hanwha Investment & Securities to explore and deploy new digital asset experiences that meet institutional standards for compliance, identity, and security.

Trevor Traina, Founder of Kresus Labs, said:

“Hanwha Investment & Securities is one of Asia’s premier financial institutions, and we are honored to support their long-term vision for responsible and innovative digital asset services. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering secure, user-friendly products that move Web3 into mainstream financial use.”

The companies will collaborate on coordinated initiatives spanning:

Digital wallet development

Tokenization of financial instruments and real-world assets

Blockchain-based financial infrastructure

Joint research, talent exchange, and global market expansion

This partnership reinforces Kresus Labs’ mission to help global enterprises integrate Web3 technology into real-world products and financial systems with security, compliance, and ease.

About Kresus Labs

Kresus Labs is a leading Web3 infrastructure company delivering secure, user-friendly wallet technology, tokenization tools, and blockchain mini apps for consumers and enterprises. Its flagship product, the Kresus Wallet, enables safe management of digital assets while supporting identity, payments, and digital ownership. Through its modular platform—featuring a full tokenization engine and an expanding suite of mini apps—Kresus helps organizations seamlessly integrate blockchain capabilities into real-world products and financial experiences.