Tosi Secures Landmark Deal with Midstream Leader EPIC Crude

OULU, Finland & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tosi, the global leader in OT cybersecurity platforms with growing presence in the U.S. market, has finalized a major subscription agreement with EPIC Crude, a leading midstream business providing crude oil transportation. Signed earlier this year, the six-figure contract represents Tosi's largest subscription deal to date and significantly strengthens its position in the oil and gas industry.

The agreement covers the comprehensive replacement and ongoing management of EPIC Crude's OT network infrastructure across its extensive operations. EPIC Crude's pipeline network spans 800 miles across Texas, connecting the Delaware, Midland, and Eagle Ford basins to Gulf Coast markets.

Tosi was selected to deliver a rapid, scalable, and cost-effective replacement for EPIC Crude's existing fiber-based network following changes in their business. The Tosi team employed a consultative approach to fully understand EPIC Crude's business requirements before implementing a tailor-made solution that included 675 Tosi devices, TosiSIM connectivity, and comprehensive professional services.

"The midstream industry is strategic to Tosi," said Sakari Suhonen, CEO of Tosi USA. "Our focus is providing solutions that deliver both robust security and operational efficiency, connecting field assets in minutes while maintaining the highest level of protection for critical infrastructure."

This partnership adds to Tosi's growing presence in the oil and gas sector, with multiple midstream agreements secured over the past year. The solution deployment demonstrates Tosi's value proposition of rapid implementation and reliability.

About Tosi

Tosi (formerly Tosibox) is the global pioneer in Cyber Physical Systems platforms for OT networks. Since 2011, the company has deployed its unified platform to connect, protect and control hundreds of thousands of industrial devices. With headquarters in Irving, Texas and Oulu, Finland, Tosi serves 800+ enterprise customers globally through 200+ partners. The company's integrated platform enables rapid deployment, comprehensive visibility, and unified control that simplifies compliance while delivering measurable improvements.