Totem Launches WeFunder Community Round to Scale Offline, Decentralized Friend-Finding Technology

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Totem (www.totemlabs.com), the company building decentralized tools for real-world connection, today announced the launch of its community equity crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder. With $1.12 million already committed, Totem is targeting $2 million to unlock a recurring revenue model, expand its global footprint, strengthen distribution channels, and grow its technical team. The round is open now to the public with a minimum investment of $250, and international investors are welcome.

With global momentum and a rapidly growing community, the viral startup Totem invites the public to help shape the future of offline connection. Share

As global screen time climbs to nearly 7 hours per day—and 41% of teenagers now exceed 8 hours daily—Totem is breaking the status quo of an industry designed to monetize attention. Rather than relying on keeping users glued to screens, Totem is committed to creating products that respect users’ time and foster real-world connection. Its flagship product, the Totem Compass, is a wearable GPS tracker that enables people to locate loved ones without relying on cell service, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

After raising a $1.3m pre-seed round in 2024, Totem has experienced meteoric growth throughout its first year in the marketplace: over 43K Totem Compasses shipped to 85+ countries, over 540K social media followers, and 600M+ views across platforms. Through its deliberate product design geared toward social network effects, Totem has been featured in WIRED, Rolling Stone, Inc., The Week, and more. This approach has resulted in the Totem Compass becoming one of the most viral consumer products in history, and created a dedicated, passionate community known as the Totem Tribe.

“While our fundraising from angel investors has played a key role in getting us this far, there is unquestionable value in our incredible community becoming owners and sharing in our future success,” said Carter Fowler, CEO of Totem. “Thanks to WeFunder, the Totem Tribe can finally claim their stake in this future we’ve been building together—one where everyone, everywhere, can feel safe, connected, and fully present in the moments that matter most.”

Here’s how Totem plans to put the WeFunder raise to work:

Unlock recurring revenue models through on-site rental programs and software subscriptions for major event organizers

through on-site rental programs and software subscriptions for major event organizers Strengthen supply chain and logistics capabilities to support increased international sales, reduce shipping costs, and improve fulfillment

to support increased international sales, reduce shipping costs, and improve fulfillment Fund the development of new products and app features , with a focus on expanded functionality and customization for user experiences across the entire location-based entertainment space

, with a focus on expanded functionality and customization for user experiences across the entire location-based entertainment space Team expansion across engineering, operations, customer service, and marketing to meet growing demand and accelerate core company functions

To learn more about the Totem community investment round, please visit https://wefunder.com/totemlabs.

About Totem:

Totem, Inc. is a Tennessee-based startup that exists to bring people together. Founded in early 2024, Totem has rapidly grown from an idea into a bonafide global movement. Guided by a mission to help people keep their loved ones close, Totem is built on four core values—Love, Unity, Simplicity, and Beauty—as it seeks to usher in a new era of human connection around the world.